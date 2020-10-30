  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Motorcycle Helmets in 2020

By

From understanding motorcycle-related jargon to figuring out what type of motorcycle is right for you, there’s a lot to learn before hitting the road on a two-wheeler. That includes finding the best motorcycle helmet — one that balances price, safety, technology, and handsome good looks. Here are our top picks for 2020.

Bell Custom 500 Carbon RSD Checkmate Helmet

Bell Custom 500 Carbon RSD Checkmate Motorcycle Helmet
This modern twist on Bell’s iconic Custom 500 helmet boasts all the good looks and build quality of the original. Improvements include a new headform for a better fit and a thin carbon fiber shell that allows it to sit lower and more comfortably on the head.

Icon Variant Pro Ghost Carbon Helmet

Icon Variant Pro Ghost Carbon Motorcycle Helmet
After more than a decade on the market, Portland-based Icon rebooted its favorite Variant helmet. The new, flagship Ghost Carbon edition boasts a blended, reinforced Dyneema and fiberglass shell, along with a slew of other technical features.

Ruby Castel St. Germain Helmet

Ruby Castel St Germain Motorcycle Helmet
Boutique European outfit Les Ateliers Ruby caters to the “money is no object crowd” with super-premium helmets that deftly blend style and function unlike any other. The retro-modern Castel St. German Helmet features an open port design, a subtle central “spine,” and chrome-plated steel exhaust vents that add breathability and a bad-ass aesthetic.

Schuberth C4 Pro Helmet

Schuberth C4 Pro Motorcycle Helmet
Like most things German-engineered, Schuberth’s C4 Pro Helmet combines state-of-the-art tech with streamlined good looks. It boasts a seamless, washable inner liner and an ultra-tough, proprietary outer shell. Plus, it comes factory wired with a microphone, an internal speaker, and an antenna.

Scorpion EXO-R1 Air Helmet

Scorpion EXO-R1 Air Motorcycle Helmet
For that “track-ready” look on the street, there’s Scorpion’s EXO-R1 Air Helmet. The long list of innovative features includes an antimicrobial lining, an emergency release system, a built-in recess for speakers and sunglasses, and a state-of-the-art shell technology that includes fiberglass, poly-resin, and aramid polymers for protecting your dome.

Shark S-DRAK Carbon Helmet

Shark S-Drak Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Helmet
This streamlined, stormtrooper-esque moto helmet boasts a full carbon fiber construction for unparalleled protection. Inside is a plush, premium suede for the ultimate in comfort.

AGV Pista GP RR Carbon Speciale Helmet

AGV Pista GP RR Carbon Speciale Motorcycle Helmet
In the world of race helmets, AGV is basically the gold standard. It’s the go-to brand for hotshots with money to burn on the world’s most expensive motorcycles and luxe helmets to match. This, the brand’s flagship track helmet, promises an ultra-low drag coefficient, a hydration-system-ready design, near-perfect ventilation, and a beautiful matte carbon fiber shell.

Shoei Ex-Zero Helmet

Shoei Ez-Zero Motorcycle Helmet
For a picture-perfect, retro aesthetic, there’s Shoei’s on- and off-road-ready Ex-Zero helmet. Beyond its 80s-inspired good looks, this full-face model also features a drop-down visor, vertical mesh mouth slits, and an extended chin bar.

Quin McQ Nero Helmet

Quin McQ Nero Motorcycle Helmet
This Steve McQueen-inspired, open-faced helmet offers a handsome, retro-moto design, including contrasting white striping and a quilted red lining. Inside, however, you’ll find the latest in modern helmet technology, including an integrated mic, Bluetooth speakers, and Quin’s patented Intelliquin System that can detect crashes and send out an SOS call in case of an emergency.

Arai Rapide Helmet

Arai Rapide Motorcycle Helmet
Arai’s full-face Rapide Helmet shows off all the retro good looks of last century’s motorcycling era. It’s at once vintage and modern. High-tech safety features include a durable, Superfiber shell, grilled ventilation slits, and an antimicrobial liner.

Editors' Recommendations

10 Best Merino Wool Socks, Reviewed.

Neverquit Apparel Merino Wool Sock

Best Backpacks Under $100 for Men on Amazon

best backpacks under 100 for men man backpack outdoor adventure 1850178

The 10 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

Vintage Electric Roadster eBike

The 11 Best Ski and Snowboard Helmets for 2020

Prime Day Watch Deals: Casio and Timex Watches are on Sale

best prime day watch deals alpina

Best Prime Day Socks Deals: 8 Offers You Can’t Miss

best prime day sock deals 0 adidas socks

Why You Should Be Buying All of Your Underwear on Prime Day

The Best Men’s Underwear You’ll Want to Wear Right Now

The 14 Best Sneakers for Men to Buy Right Now

10 Best Duffle Bags To Buy Now

16 Best T-Shirts for Men in Fall 2020

best mens t shirts undershirts tomorrows laundry shirt

The 17 Best Men’s Gym Shorts in Fall 2020

Public Rec Shorts

The Best Workout Brands For Men Right Now

best workout clothing brands for men tracksmith

The 11 Best Men’s Jackets in Fall 2020

The Best Wallets for Men in Fall 2020