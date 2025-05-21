 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Get ready – you can now get your Tecovas at Nordstrom

You can now shop for Tecovas at Nordstrom

By
man putting on western work boots
Tecovas / Tecovas

A well-known retailer, it’s hard to imagine a brand not offered at Nordstrom. A one-stop shop for all kinds of brands, Nordstrom has become a go-to place, especially for footwear. Now, the Seattle-based company is getting ready to expand its reach even more with the help of a Western giant. Recently, it was announced that famed Western brand Tecovas, known for its premium cowboy boots and Western apparel, would begin its appearance at Nordstrom. As part of Tecovas’ expansion into new spaces, this announcement marks a new chapter for the Western brand, at a time when the trend only seems to grow. 

What to know about Tecovas at Nordstrom

man wearing lace up boots
Tecovas / Tecovas
Recommended Videos

Although the brand is now available at Nordstrom, don’t expect to find the entire Tecovas lineup. Only a small selection of the Tecovas boot collections is now offered at Nordstrom, and this is likely to grow over time. For those who prefer to try out a pair in person, the boots can be found in 10 retail locations, including Nordstrom’s NYC Mens Store, NorthPark in Dallas, Texas; and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California; Oakbrook in Chicago, Illinois; Galleria in Sacramento, California; Park Meadows in Denver, Colorado; Washington Square in Portland, Oregon; Barton Creek in Austin, Texas; Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee; Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas; Fashion Island in Newport, California.; and University Town Center in San Diego, California.

Related

The men’s styles offered are the Dean Boot, the Cartwright Western Boot, the Doc Boot, and the Earl Boot. Each design comes with a flurry of colorway options, making it easier to find the perfect pair. The current price range for the Tecovas is $295 to $345.For those who don’t have an in-person location nearby, the styles are now available via Nordstrom’s website.

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…

Editors’ Recommendations

Wax London is ready for summer suiting and you should be too
Linen and cotton are ready to be pulled from the closet as the temps begin to rise
Wax London linen on the beach

Wax London is a relatively young brand, but it's already making a big splash in the fashion world. From Bradley Cooper sporting the Whiting Overshirt (their number one seller) to other celebrities adopting it, the brand, founded in 2015, is becoming one of the go-to shops for England. They have a desire to grow slow fashion, using locally sourced and sustainable processes, and fabrics inspired by London life, revolving around family, music, outdoor sports, and coming together. All of that is great, of course, but what keeps them going is the style they bring. The Wax London summer suiting 2025 drop has just arrived, and it's a linen lover's dream. Sure, you have the blue, brown, tan, and beige options that linen suits are commonly found in, but with the Wax London drop, you can also pick up pink, orange, and the confidence to stand out among the crowds.

Get your linen suit ready for the summer

Read more
Jelly Roll and Hey Dude’s sold-out collab is getting a second release
Jelly Roll, Hey Dude give a second chance for their sold out shoe
overhead view of hey dude shoe

Just in time for Jelly Roll’s appearance at Stagecoach, the country singer and brand Hey Dude are gearing up for another release of their popular collaboration. Last month, the duo released their second collaborative collection, the Debossed Shoe, which became an instant hit. Selling out in no time, fans were left in the dust. However, in light of the singer’s highly anticipated music festival performance, the duo is once again releasing a select number of the shoes for those who previously missed out. The shoe is a highly personal footwear, as it details the musician’s life via Hey Dude’s iconic silhouette. Due to the high demand for the shoe, the brand is limiting customers to three pairs to ensure that everyone has a chance to obtain their desired pair. 

Re-introducing Jelly Roll x Hey Dude’s Debossed Shoe

Read more
New Balance’s popular Allerdale gets a premium upgrade
New Balance upgrades their Allerdale design
pair of suede new balance allerdale

When New Balance released their premier walking shoe, Allerdale, it was an immediate hit. With colorways in brown and white, this walking shoe strikes a balance between luxury and practicality. In a new release, New Balance is upgrading its already luxury piece with a more sophisticated material that makes it irresistible. As part of the brand’s MADE in UK collection, this shoe is heritage-inspired, taking details from traditional shoes that elevate your casual outfits. While the new Allerdale shoe is currently only available in the UK, it’s expected to be released more widely soon. For those seeking the ultimate luxury shoe with maximum support and cushion, the New Balance Allerdale remains a modern go-to choice. 

New Balance Allerdale “Made In UK” in suede

Read more