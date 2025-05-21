Get ready – you can now get your Tecovas at Nordstrom

A well-known retailer, it’s hard to imagine a brand not offered at Nordstrom. A one-stop shop for all kinds of brands, Nordstrom has become a go-to place, especially for footwear. Now, the Seattle-based company is getting ready to expand its reach even more with the help of a Western giant. Recently, it was announced that famed Western brand Tecovas, known for its premium cowboy boots and Western apparel, would begin its appearance at Nordstrom. As part of Tecovas’ expansion into new spaces, this announcement marks a new chapter for the Western brand, at a time when the trend only seems to grow.

What to know about Tecovas at Nordstrom

Although the brand is now available at Nordstrom, don’t expect to find the entire Tecovas lineup. Only a small selection of the Tecovas boot collections is now offered at Nordstrom, and this is likely to grow over time. For those who prefer to try out a pair in person, the boots can be found in 10 retail locations, including Nordstrom’s NYC Mens Store, NorthPark in Dallas, Texas; and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California; Oakbrook in Chicago, Illinois; Galleria in Sacramento, California; Park Meadows in Denver, Colorado; Washington Square in Portland, Oregon; Barton Creek in Austin, Texas; Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee; Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas; Fashion Island in Newport, California.; and University Town Center in San Diego, California.

The men’s styles offered are the Dean Boot, the Cartwright Western Boot, the Doc Boot, and the Earl Boot. Each design comes with a flurry of colorway options, making it easier to find the perfect pair. The current price range for the Tecovas is $295 to $345.For those who don’t have an in-person location nearby, the styles are now available via Nordstrom’s website.