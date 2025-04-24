Saucony and Nordstrom collaborate on a new Triumph design

Although Saucony has recently released its premium footwear line, that doesn’t mean the brand has lost touch with one of its favorite retailers. To celebrate the release of a new Triumph design, Saucony has partnered with Nordstrom for an exclusive sneaker that embodies the brand’s chic, modern, and classic style. Created by New York creator Alex Dymond, this new iteration stays true to the Triumph look while adding a few details that help it stand out from the rest. Along with a 30-second video, the new release introduces a global campaign that celebrates running together and the community the sport fosters. Under the name “Run As One,” the brand looks to establish itself as more than an athletic brand, but also as a point of connection for people to come together.

‘Run As One’ with Saucony and Nordstrom

For their exclusive sneaker, Saucony and Nordstrom have updated the Triumph sneaker, with the artistic help of creator Alex Dymond. In the Triumph 4, the sneaker features open mesh uppers with cream hairy suede overlays. The brand’s ProCushioning offers comfort to the foot by absorbing impact and redistributing it for a smooth bounce with each step. An internal Arch Lock construction keeps your foot in place, establishing a stable and secure fit. The XT-600 carbon rubber tread provides durable, abrasion-resistant traction that can withstand wear. Donning all of the aesthetic features of a 00s-era sneaker, this revision gives this retro sneaker a fresher look. Mixed textiles add depth to the design, while the lighter hues enable more versatile styling. The Saucony Triumph 4 retails for $170 and will be sold exclusively through Nordstrom and its platforms.