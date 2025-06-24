Bob Marley’s family brings his spirit to a new sandal with Chaco

Nobody marks the summer season more than Bob Marley, and while he’s no longer here, his family is still keeping his spirit alive. Along with the American footwear brand Chaco, Bob Marley’s family is releasing a spirited new sandal that evokes his sense of community and passion in every step. On the launch, Chaco’s Marketing Director Rose Fulbright mentioned, “Bob Marley’s vision extended far beyond his music. This collaboration is an opportunity to carry forward his philosophy of living with purpose and appreciating the natural world.” Along with a series of pet accessories, the new sandal comes in two colorways perfect for the summer.

Honoring Bob Marley through footwear

For this special collaboration, Chaco and Bob Marley’s family came up with a classic summer sandal with the brand’s signature rubber soles, convertible straps, and a LUVSEAT PU midsole for all-day comfort. The straps, made of a polyester jacquard webbing, can easily contour around the foot and midsole for a customized fit. These straps also come in two color options: Harmony Hues, in Bob Marley’s iconic red, yellow, and green blocks, or One Love Lines, a black base with hints of the red, yellow, and green in dotted lines throughout. Each option comes with the “Marley” woven tag on the inside of the heel strap for an extra symbolic hint. The sandals come in normal and wide sizes and retail for $115 each. The limited-edition sandal is now available via Chaco’s webstore for purchase. On the collaboration, Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group and Marley’s daughter, reiterated, “Collaborating with Chaco allows us to bring that philosophy to life in a meaningful way—creating designs that inspire others to move through the world in harmony, honoring his legacy with every step taken.”