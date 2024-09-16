Check out these Subaru-inspired sandals

When shopping for a vehicle, it’s highly unlikely you’ll find that the auto company also sells comfortable gear you can wear. In a collaboration, Subaru is looking to do more than deliver high-quality vehicles and is teaming up with planet-friendly brand, Chaco, to create a unique sandal. Inspired by Subaru’s Outback Wilderness vehicle, this sandal is made to be durable and repairable. Much like Subaru’s mission to deliver the best service and product to their customers, Chaco has become a staple due to its ability to create durable and rugged shoes and offer the ability to repair them once they’ve worn down. By combining both companies’ mission to do more for sustainability and care, they’ve been able to create a comfy sandal that’s perfect for your outdoor adventures.

The Wilderness Chaco Sandal

With the Outback Wilderness vehicle, users have the chance to feel comfortable and protected, even in the most rugged situations. Bringing this same concept to a sandal, Subaru and Chaco have developed a sandal that features a black Subaru grille-inspired webbing pattern that provides a comfortable footbed. True to a Chaco sandal, the Wilderness Chaco Sandal features protective blue patterned straps to keep your foot in place and a bold yellow buckle closure for an easier ability to get in and out of your sandals. Similar to other outdoor sandals, these added features allow users to have security in their footwear without constriction. Chaco sandals are also well known for their ability to customize the straps, giving customers the chance to build their sandals to their liking.

Even in the wildest situations, the Wilderness Chaco Sandal is made for comfort for the user, featuring raised heels and rubber outsoles. Since this sandal is part of a unique collaboration between the two brands, it also features an exclusive Subaru Wilderness badge along the side of the back ankle strap. A comfy and quality sandal, it’s a collaboration that truly delivers a functional product. In this partnership, Chaco and Subaru are looking to expand the message of inclusivity, adventure, and sustainability. These concepts are synonymous with both, which makes it the perfect start for their collaboration.

What else to know

Having Subaru-inspired sandals is a unique concept, and there’s no doubt it will pique many interest. Those wanting to try out these one-of-a-kind sandals can grab their own via the Subaru Gear site. Sizes for the sandals range from 7-14 and are also available in women’s sizes. At a starting price of $115, this sandal is the perfect complement for your next Subaru. Even if you aren’t a current Subaru owner, the concept of auto companies diving outside their realm is a unique idea that will surely bring many more collaborations in the future.