Adidas updates its 3D-printed Climacool with a laced design

Adidas releases a new laced Climacool shoe

By
adidas climacool with laces
Adidas / Adidas

While many footwear brands have drawn from their archives for new releases, it hasn’t stopped them from innovating new designs and technologies. Adidas’ search for innovation brought us the release of its 3D-printed Climacool silhouette in 2024, and now the brand is continuing the process with a fresh upgrade on its tech-savvy gem. The Climacool design is a one-of-a-kind footwear innovation that involves printing the shoe in one piece, ensuring a certified fit and comfort every time. After undergoing meticulous athletic testing to achieve the best balance of technology and comfort, the Climacool has become the brand’s newest state-of-the-art design. Now in 2025, the brand is looking to upgrade the design with a simple addition that’ll make a world of a difference for those looking for the best-fitting shoe. 

Adidas continues to innovate with the latest Climacool shoe

adidas laced climacool sneaker
Adidas / Adidas

With innovative construction and an optimal comfort design, the newest Climacool adds one detail missing from its original launch: laces. The newest laced Climacool features the innovative lattice design in the uppers for all-around airflow and includes a seamless structure for maximum durability and minimum breakage. Contrasting the white colorway are newly added black laces that increase stability and offer better adjustment. Not to be forgotten is the brand’s Three Stripes mark, which is showcased in a ghost-transparent hue that adds heritage to the design while maintaining the innovative look. The creation of the shoe takes a total of 24 hours, highlighting its unique craftsmanship. With plenty of soft details and underfoot cushioning, the Climacool isn’t just about its technology; it’s about its practicality of use. The new laced Climacool shoe will be available on Adidas’ website, in stores, and at select retailers on July 15.

