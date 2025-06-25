Mexican sportswear brand Hermanos Koumori joins Adidas for a new collaboration

Not only is Adidas known for their stylish in-house designs that transcend trends, but they’re a powerhouse for collaborations with brands. Not afraid of pushing the boundaries, the athletic brand is teaming with Mexican sportswear brand Hermanos Koumori for a new partnership with a nature-inspired version of the Ultraboost 5. An up-and-coming brand leading the athleisure world forward, Hermanos Koumori lent their design touch to a new collection inspired by Mexico’s Monte Alto Nature Reserve. This collection also marks the first time the Mexican brand dabbles in a footwear collection, making the perfect combination of freshness and Adidas’ history. With a shoe that can easily function on hikes or while running around the city, this collaboration marks the perfect option for those looking for a clean, sleek performance shoe.

Hermanos Koumori x Adidas Ultraboost 5

Any Adidas fan knows that the Ultraboost series is among one of the favorites for its ultra-comfort technology and versatility when it comes to styling. For this collection, the sneaker appears in two earthy hues, Beige / Grey One / Silver Pebble and Carbon / Tent Green / Olive Strata. The upgraded shoe is breathable and durable with new uppers constructed from mesh and protective textiles. The shoe also includes a 9-millimeter LIGHT BOOST midsole, which provides an ample amount of energy return. The rubber outsole provides all of the traction and stability you need, no matter where you may be going. Both variations are now available via Adidas’ webstore and retail for $190 each. Along with the Ultraboost 5, the pair is also launching a matching apparel collection that carries the nature-inspired hues.