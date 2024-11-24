 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

7 hiking attire myths busted: What to wear and when to layer

Don't believe in these 7 hiking attire myths

By
Man at an overlook during the fall
Clay Banks / Unsplash

There is a ton of information online about what you should and shouldn’t do when choosing your hiking attire. Some are fact, some are fiction, and some actually stem from grains of truth but ultimately leave you lacking when you need to depend on your gear the most. Here are seven hiking attire myths debunked.

1. Cotton is always bad for hiking

Man walking with Nordic walking poles outside by the trees wearing a hat
Lucas Favre / Unsplash

While “cotton kills” is a common mantra among hikers, it truly depends on the condition. The reason why people say this is because cotton retains a lot of moisture, which can be dangerous in cold or wet conditions because you won’t get completely dry once you’re wet. However, if you’re hiking in hot or dry climates, lightweight cotton attire can be breathable and cooling.

Recommended Videos

2. You should always wear hiking boots

A man hiking in Yosemite
Luke Pamer / Unsplash

Just because you’re hiking doesn’t mean that hiking boots are the best way to go for your trip. While hiking boots do provide great ankle support, they are often bulky and more-heavy duty than you might need depending on the trail. Sometimes, a good pair of trail runners will work just fine. These are lighter, more comfortable, and great for shorter hikes or well-maintained trails. Use your best judgment.

Related

3. Thicker socks prevent blisters

Danish Endurance Hiking Socks
Danish Endurance / Danish Endurance

Despite common belief, thicker socks don’t prevent blisters. Blister prevention is more about the fit, material, and moisture-wicking abilities of your sock than thickness. In fact, thick socks can often make things a whole lot worse because they can make your shoes feel too tight. This increases the friction at pressure points, which ultimately leads to blisters. Thicker socks also tend to trap more heat, which can make your feet sweat more. Moist skin is prone to blistering, so just opt for a high-quality hiking sock instead.

4. Waterproof means sweatproof

Hiking boots jumping over gap in rocks
Timberland

Before you go and buy yourself a pair of waterproof hiking pants, consider what that fabric will do from the waist-down after you’ve hiked five miles in record time. Yeah, not fun. Waterproof materials trap moisture inside, leading to sweat buildup and chafing. For the best results, look for gear that’s labeled as both waterproof and breathable. GORE-TEX and eVent are good options but make sure that you find jackets and hiking pants with ventilation zips and adjustable cuffs.

5. More layers means more warmth

A man in a red jacket walking through the woods, covered in snow
Renāte Šnore / Unsplash

No amount of layered hoodies will beat the comfort and warmth of a strategic clothes layering system. Over-layering can cause you to sweat and grow cold once you stop moving, so don’t be that guy. A great layering system comes in three stages: the base layer, the mid-layer, and the outer layer.

The base layer is for pulling moisture away from your body. One of the best fabrics for a base layer is merino wool, which has odor-repelling properties to boot. The mid-layer consists of an insulate like a down or fleece jacket. And finally, the outer layer, or the shell, protects you from wind and rain. For more details about how to put your own layering system together, check out this guide.

6. You don’t need to worry about sun protection on cloudy days

A man hiking to a mountain top
DreamLens Production / Pexels

Since UV rays can penetrate clouds up to 80% of the time, you’re still at risk for sunburn and UV damage on overcast days. That goes for forested areas, as well. If you don’t want any unexpected burns or skin damage, wear UPF-rated hiking attire and, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen on exposed areas, and re-apply throughout the day. Some people think that a higher SPF means that you don’t have to re-apply, but even SPF 50+ needs reapplication after about two hours, sooner if you’re sweating heavily or engaging in water sports.

Sunglasses and wide-brim hats are also great additions, but you can also protect your neck with a bandana or a neck later with UPF protection.

7. You can hike in any weather if you just have the right hiking attire

Man wearing hat walking through winding hiking trail
Norbert Buduczki / Unsplash

The outdoor gear industry markets products designed to handle extreme conditions, such as waterproof jackets, insulated layers, and specialized footwear. This can give the impression that as long as you’re dressed properly, you can safely hike in any weather, no matter how severe.

While high-quality gear can significantly improve safety and comfort in challenging conditions, it has limitations. No clothing can protect you from lightning, extreme heat, extreme cold, or flash flooding. If the weather forecast looks dismal, listen to your gut and stay home. It’s better to turn back early than to push further into worsening conditions. Know your limits, and stick to your backup plan.

These common myths lead to discomfort, inefficiency, or just plain danger. The key takeaway is that hiking gear should be chosen based on the specific trail, weather conditions, and your personal needs. No single item or piece of advice fits every situation. Prioritize how each piece fits on your body, its functionality, and its adaptability to your trail’s conditions, and you’ll be outfitted to handle the journey ahead.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
What hand do you wear a golf glove on?
What hand do you wear a golf glove on and does it make a difference in your game?
what hand do you wear a golf glove on putting

Like any sport, the right equipment will get you the most out of your game. For golf, it might seem all you need is a set of clubs that feels like it was made for you. But there is another item you might want to use on the course. Whether you are new to golf or have been working on your putt for a while now, you should invest in a golf glove. While it may not perform a miracle for your handicap, wearing a golf glove could help you righten up your swing. If you want to grab one, what hand do you wear a golf glove on? Here's what you need to know before you add this tool to your golf bag.
What hand you wear a golf glove on

While you may want to put the glove on your dominant hand, it's the opposite. You always wear it on the opposite of your dominant hand. You don't wear your watch on your dominant side to avoid getting it caught, scratched, or banged on something. Wearing a golf glove follows the rule of wearing a watch.

Read more
This is what goes into making the perfect Timberland hiking boots
Lessons from a Hiking Boot Expert
Hiking boots standing on rocks

Getting out into the wide unknown is a pillar in our psyche. From the beginning of time, we looked out across the expanse of the wilderness with a wonder for adventure. We looked out among the trees of the forests, the peaks of the mountains, and the sands of the deserts for the first time and decided then and there that we would conquer those landscapes. Of course, we can't do it alone, and we need the right gear to reach the peaks or navigate the forests. That is where Alex Dardinski, Senior Director of Advanced Concepts and Energy for Timberland, comes in. His entire life is built around creating the perfect Timberland hiking boots to help you get out of the office, break away from the mundane life, and discover the world for yourself.

"I have always been very into the outdoors," Alex says. "And after an early career in Architecture and later Product Design, I purposefully sought out a job at a brand that enabled me to design products that matched my passion for being outside. With Timberland having such a rich outdoor lifestyle heritage, it was a natural fit."

Read more
Are Arc’teryx’s motorized hiking pants the next revolution in hardcore hiking gear?
Imagine a 40% strength boost on the way up with the feeling of being 30 pounds lighter
Closeup of seated man wearing Arc'teryx's new Mo/Go motorized hiking pants.

For all the news that comes out of the outdoor gear and apparel industry every year, few things are truly new and revolutionary. Backpacks, trekking poles, skis, even the best bike racks—they all tout incremental changes year over year, but it's rare to see anything radically different. So when a heavyweight brand like Arc'teryx announces that it's soft-launching a pair of motorized hiking pants, it's time to sit up and take notice.
Everything we know about Arc'teryx's Mo/Go powered hiking pants

Calling them "motorized hiking pants" or even "powered pants" is a bit of an oversimplification. Mo/Go is really a two-part system that includes Arc'teryx's already awesome Gamma pants and the Mo/Go (short for "mountain goat") device that's designed to mount seamlessly to those pants. According to the official press release, they're "designed to support users to be more active through increasing stamina and reducing pain ... MO/GO utilizes wearable robotics to tackle mobility challenges caused by aging, fatigue, and injury that limit millions of people’s ability to move through life."

Read more