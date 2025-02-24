 Skip to main content
Why you should swap hiking boots for trail runners on your next adventure

Say goodbye to your hiking boots. Here's a better option

By
Man running on a trail with mountains in the background
Brian Metzler / Unsplash

For decades, hiking boots have been the go-to shoe for every kind of trail, but modern hikers are beginning to change that. If you’ve ever worn heavy leather hiking boots on a trip before, you’re probably familiar with the blisters, sweaty feet, and sore legs that often come with the journey. While getting out in nature was always the best part of my week, I swapped my heavy hiking boots for some lightweight trail runners last year, and it was the best decision I ever made. Here’s why.

Why you should ditch your hiking boots for trail runners

Trail runner jogging through mountains
Brian Erickson / Unsplash

Trail running shoes are a middle ground between sneakers and hiking boots. They’re sturdy, but still lightweight enough to reduce strain on your legs as you hike. Most hiking boots have stiff soles, but trail runners will allow you to navigate uneven terrain easily due to the flexible soles. These are great for long-distance hikes, especially where speed and efficiency matter. I also love the fact that trail runners have quick-drying and water-resistant mesh, which allows sweat to evaporate easily for a more comfortable journey (and less stinky shoes!)

So, why not just wear normal sneakers? Well, trail running shoes are actually a lot more sophisticated than normal sneakers. A standout difference is the aggressive tread pattern (lugs) that can grip loose dirt, rocks, and mud. Most sneakers are made for pavement use, so they have flat soles with minimum tread. Trail runners also have firmer midsoles for optimum stability on uneven terrain.

Some of them even have rock plates to protect your feet against sharp objects. Trail runners provide better lateral support, so you don’t have to worry as much about rolling your ankles.

Trail runners also don’t need quite as much time to break in. Right now, my favorite trail runners are the Adidas Terrex Soulstride Trail Running Sneakers. They were comfortable right out of the box, and haven’t given me any blisters at all. That’s saying something, because I’ve taken them with me up Mount Rainier.

When should you reach for your sturdy hiking boots?

Low-angle close-up of man walking in hiking boots on the trail
deimagine / iStock Photo

As much as I love my trail runners, there are times when I still reach for my sturdy hiking boots. When carrying heavy backpacking loads (which I try to avoid at all costs), hiking boots offer better ankle support and stability. I’ll also choose my hiking boots if I’m expecting to navigate through mud, rain, cold, or snowy conditions. While trail runners are water-resistant shores, they can’t hold up to a Seattle rain. But for particularly rocky conditions, hikers can benefit from the toe protection, ankle support, and stiffer soles of hiking boots.

In the end, hiking boots aren’t obsolete, but they are not my go-to anymore for most situations. Chances are, if I’m headed out for a day hike or some ultralight backpacking, I’ll choose my trail runners every time. You better believe that I’m bringing my trail runners to my hot-climate adventures in Arizona and even my adventures up in Maine.

