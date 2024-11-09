 Skip to main content
Salomon and MM6 unite for two new innovative trail-running shoes

Salomon, Mm6 Maison Margiela redesign trail sneakers

Once again, Salomon and MM6 Maison Margiela are joining forces to release two new designs, and this drop is unlike their previous work. This time around the two fashion-forward brands are reworking two Salomon designs to make them even more captivating and modern. The two new sneakers speak to a contemporary approach to the trails as they were redesigned with an urban eye. While one of the new designs comes in a bright and vibrant hue, the other is perfect for minimalists who love a sleeker touch. Although both are unconventional in their ways, they make for the perfect statement footwear for your closet, whether or not you hit the trails. 

Cross Low and Acs Pro Mm6 Maison Margiela

For their latest collaboration, Salomon and Mm6 Maison Margiela redesigned the “Speedcross” shoe and renamed it “Cross Low.” This distinct silhouette includes a nylon closure that connects to a hi-tech molded composite sole via tapered waterproof seams. The inner slip-on shoe made of 3D mesh allows users to find a more comfortable and snug fit. The Speedcross’ redesigned lug pattern gives wearers a better feel and more stability. This shoe is ideal for all hikers as the waterproof design works from the inside out.

Those seeking a sleeker and more traditional design will enjoy the newly redesigned Acs Pro Mm6 Maison Margiela. The new Acs Pro 2 comes in a concrete grey with muted silver accents and a tar-black option. With adjustments on the lines made around the toe area, users can get a more industrial and edgier look with the mixture of materials. The structured design allows users to feel safe and secure in their sneakers at all times. Both designs retail for $375 and are now available via Salomon and MM6 Maison Margiela’s websites.

