Salomon unveils a new moody and earthy sneaker for the season

Known for their immense hiking shoe line-up, Salomon isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Fresh off their previous release of the XT-6 GORE-TEX, the outdoor brand is gearing up for a brand new colorway that’s seasonally apt. With a moodier and earthier tone, the newest Salomon release is ready to hit the trails with the performance features that’ve made the brand a must-have for outdoor fanatics. With sleek accents and minimal design, this trail runner is far from the latest maximalist shoes released. Although the new shoe doesn’t offer any major changes to the silhouette, it’s still a worthy release for those who are faithful to the more traditional look and feel of the Salomon trail runner.

Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX “Olive Night”

Typical of the XT-6 GORE-TEX lineup, the new sneaker offers an earth-toned “Olive” color base with TPU overlays in a metallic “Sedona Sage” hue. A cream-colored outsole offers a light contrast to the mossy green base and accents. A sleek black is also found on the overlays, outsole, and Quicklace system, showcasing more of the moodier tones. Featuring durable, abrasion-resistant materials, the shoe is equipped to withstand heavy wear for a longer time. The GORE-TEX material adds a waterproof characteristic to the inside and outside of the sneaker, ensuring the foot remains dry and comfortable throughout your journey. Whether you’re looking for the perfect trail-runner or a new everyday performance sneaker, Salomon’s XT-6 GORE-TEX remains one of the brand’s true shining stars. The new “Olive Night” colorway is now available via the Salomon and Huckberry websites for $200.