Killer tribute: Seiko’s Jaws Turtle honors Spielberg’s masterpiece

Seiko has unveiled a special tribute to one of cinema’s most influential films with the Prospex Jaws 50th Anniversary Limited Edition, marking half a century since Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece revolutionized Hollywood and invented the summer blockbuster.

The collaboration with Universal Pictures transforms Seiko’s beloved “Turtle” diver into a sophisticated homage to the 1975 film that terrified audiences and changed the movie industry forever. Limited to 5,000 pieces, the commemorative timepiece (ref. SRPL81) will be available in July 2025 for $795.

First introduced in 1976 as reference 6306, just one year after Jaws terrorized audiences, Seiko’s “Turtle” earned its nickname from the distinctive cushion case that resembled a turtle shell. The watch established Seiko’s reputation in the dive watch space during the brand’s golden era of the 1970s.

This commemorative interpretation maintains the Turtle’s fundamental DNA while incorporating subtle dial graphics to honor the film. The 45mm stainless steel case features a 47.7mm lug-to-lug measurement and 13.2mm thickness, staying true to the modern Turtle’s proportions.

Within its ceramic bezel insert, the dial showcases bold graphics with a gradient effect that transitions from silver to blue, representing the ocean’s surface. An embossed shark silhouette lurks beneath, visible at certain angles but not immediately obvious. Like Spielberg’s approach, the diver suggests the threat rather than showing it outright.

The blood-red Jaws logo at 6 o’clock, matching the red second hand tip, provides the only direct movie reference on the dial face. Positioned where it won’t interfere with legibility, it maintains the watch’s status as a functional tool. Chunky indices and hands coated in LumiBrite ensure visibility underwater, while the day-date display at 3 o’clock features Seiko’s signature cyclops lens magnification.

Powering this commemorative piece is Seiko’s 4R36 caliber, an automatic movement with hand-winding capability that’s become a fan favorite in the enthusiast community. With 24 jewels, 41-hour power reserve, and hacking seconds function, it represents solid middle-tier Japanese engineering.

The real treat appears on the caseback, where a laser-engraved image of Quint’s boat, the Orca, pays homage to one of cinema’s most memorable characters, portrayed by Robert Shaw. Each watch features its specific edition number out of 5,000 pieces engraved on the caseback.

The watch arrives on a dark blue silicone strap and comes in a commemorative collector’s box featuring the movie’s iconic poster. The 200-meter water resistance and screw-down crown ensure this tribute piece can handle real diving duties.

The Seiko Prospex Jaws 50th Anniversary Limited Edition will be available through authorized Seiko dealers starting July 2025.