Seiko’s King Turtle gets a Black Series makeover

All black Seiko King Turtle

Sarah Veldman
By
Seiko King Turtle Black Series
Seiko

The Seiko Prospex collection, renowned for its professional-grade dive watches, has recently witnessed a striking addition to its lineup – the Seiko King Turtle Black Series, exemplified by the SRPK43 model. This Seiko watch pays homage to Seiko’s esteemed legacy and introduces a fresh take on the classic design, showcasing a sophisticated blend of aesthetics and technical prowess.

Within the expansive array of contemporary Seiko timepieces, the distinctive “The Black Series” offerings stand out as a unique interpretation of Prospex watches. Distinguished by their predominantly black aesthetic complemented by vibrant luminescent details, these timepieces deviate from their predecessors, which often incorporated orange elements inspired by nocturnal diving. Enter the 2024 Seiko Prospex “The Black Series” SRPK43, a fresh take rooted in the iconic “Turtle” diver model. This rendition embraces bright green luminescent accents, drawing inspiration from the immersive experience of peering through a night vision scope.

Seiko King Turtle Black Series
Seiko

The Seiko King Turtle Black Series SRPK43

The Seiko King Turtle Black Series SRPK43 is an embodiment of sleek sophistication. Clad in stainless steel with a hard coating and featuring a ceramic bezel, the timepiece exudes an aura of robust luxury. The black dial, a focal point of this watch, minimizes reflection, ensuring optimal legibility even in the most challenging lighting conditions. The Green Lumibrite Pro, a signature feature of Seiko’s dive watches, takes center stage on the hour and seconds hands, as well as the indexes, creating a captivating visual contrast against the dark backdrop.

Technical specifics

A dive into the technical specifications of the SRPK43 reveals the engineering prowess that Seiko is renowned for:

Movement: The watch operates on the automatic 4R36 caliber, showcasing the perfect marriage of tradition and modernity. With the option for manual winding, this movement ensures a power reserve of approximately 41 hours – a testament to its reliability in the most demanding situations.

Case and crystal: The case boasts a thickness of 13.2mm, a diameter of 45.0mm, and a lug-to-lug distance of 47.7mm. The case material, stainless steel with a hard coating, ensures durability, while the ceramic bezel adds a touch of elegance. The sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating on the inner surface provides not only superior scratch resistance but also enhances visibility. The inclusion of a magnifier further elevates the watch’s functionality.

LumiBrite technology: Seiko’s commitment to legibility in low-light environments is evident through the application of LumiBrite on the hands, indexes, and bezel. The Green Lumibrite Pro not only imparts a vivid green glow but also ensures visibility in the darkest places, making this timepiece a true companion for night explorations.

Water resistance: A true diver’s companion, the SRPK43 boasts an impressive water resistance of 200 meters (660 feet). This makes it not just a style statement but a reliable tool for underwater enthusiasts.

Additional features: This Seiko watch incorporates a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown, and a three-fold clasp with a secure lock and extender, ensuring a secure fit on the wrist. The screw case back adds an extra layer of protection, emphasizing Seiko’s commitment to robust construction.

The verdict

While the theoretical appeal of this release is evident, our sentiments lean towards the belief that Seiko has already unveiled other watches that exude a more compelling allure. In the grand scheme of Seiko’s repertoire, this feels akin to a mere checkbox tick, lacking the injection of novelty into the brand’s lineup. The latest rendition of the black “King Turtle” diver, though consistent with our penchant for blacked-out aesthetics, appears somewhat subdued compared to its initial counterpart. Admittedly, the new black “King Turtle” diver seems to lack the vibrant resonance that one might anticipate.

Seiko King Turtle Black Series
Seiko

How much is it and where can you buy it?

With its propulsion harnessed by Seiko’s entry-level movements, this latest entrant into “The Black Series” occupies a position below the thousand-dollar threshold. Despite its accessible positioning, this model is a manifestation of elevated craftsmanship, presenting a premium iteration of its foundational counterpart. As a result, the price tag for the Seiko Prospex SRPK43 from “The Black Series” stands at $725. What sets this release apart is its departure from the limited-edition tradition of previous Seiko models in “The Black Series,” and in a noteworthy shift, this newest addition seems destined to become a permanent fixture within the collection. The new Seiko King Turtle Black Series SRPK43 will be available in stores as of February 2024.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
