Grand Seiko’s claw-inspired watch costs $16,400

Angular evolution: Grand seiko's tokyo lion tentagraph features brilliant hard titanium construction

By
Grand Seiko Tokyo Lion
Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko added a watch to its Tokyo Lion collection— the Sport Collection Tokyo Lion Tentagraph. This watch comes with the brand’s first mechanical chronograph movement and holds to the angular design that has set the series apart since 2019. The watch costs $16,400 and will be available in August 2025. This 43mm watch shows a clear step forward for the collection.

The lion sign stays important to Grand Seiko’s identity—it stands for how easy a watch is to read, how long it lasts, how comfortable it feels, and how good it looks. This symbol has been part of the brand’s history since 1960. The Tokyo Lion collection turns this symbol into a bold, angular shape that copies a lion’s paw through its geometric form and surface finishes.

The newest Tentagraph watch shows more of the feline idea. Its surfaces have hairline finishes that look like claws, and this design brings out cat-like shapes across the case. The watch measures 43mm across and 15.6mm thick—these large sizes catch the eye right away. The watch feels good to wear because of how it is shaped to the body.

Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Grand Seiko uses Brilliant Hard Titanium in the Sports Collection for the first time. This metal is twice as hard as regular stainless steel. The alloy looks brighter than common titanium and also resists rust and scratches better, which is needed for sports watches.

The chronograph buttons have a new shape—this change makes them easier to use when someone is active. The three small dials at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock look three-dimensional. A Lumibrite coating on them makes sure a person can read them in all light, from bright day to full dark.

A brown silicon rubber strap comes with the watch, it has a lion’s paw design on the back that adds a subtle design touch. The strap bends easily, so it feels good to wear. The case back has a slight curve. These details make the watch comfortable to wear in many places, and the watch also holds out against water down to 200 meters.

The Tentagraph Caliber 9SC5 is the main technical feature. It has a chronograph part that works at 5Hz. This fast-moving part runs for 72 hours on one charge and also protects against magnetic fields up to 4,800 A/m—these are important features for a modern sports watch.

The chronograph functions add to the Tokyo Lion’s sports appeal while keeping the collection’s specific look. Grand Seiko’s mechanical skill joins with its angular design idea, forming watches that go against how people usually think about sports watches.

People can get the watch in August 2025. It will be on Grand Seiko’s website and at stores that sell its watches, this makes it easy for people around the world to buy good Japanese mechanical watches. The $16,400 price shows the better materials, the in-house movement, and the special design that set Grand Seiko’s sports watches apart.

This Tentagraph shows Grand Seiko’s continued step forward in expensive sports watches. It shows how old Japanese craftsmanship can take on modern design styles while keeping its technical lead and wearing comfort for demanding uses.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
