Gaming meets horology in Hamilton’s Death Stranding 2 timepiece

Hamilton's Kojima collaboration creates futuristic death stranding 2 timepiece

By
Hamilton Death Stranding 2 watch
Hamilton

Hamilton takes its first step into gaming by working with Kojima Productions to make a special watch for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. This work shows a change from the brand’s well-known movie projects, such as Interstellar, Dune: Part Two, and Indiana Jones—it represents Hamilton’s initial move into interactive entertainment.

The partnership joins Hamilton with game designer Hideo Kojima, whose studio works under the motto “From Sapiens to Ludens” while reshaping interactive entertainment. Death Stranding 2 continues the science fiction story of Sam—this story happens in a post-apocalyptic place where life and death mix through emotional plots, exploration, and strange pictures.

“Hamilton was a perfect choice as a partner to design and create a product set in the near future. Please take this watch in your hands and experience the product that connects the world of the game and the real world,” explains Hideo Kojima, emphasizing the bridge between virtual and physical experiences.

Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition displays a titanium case build with black PVD treatment that draws from Hamilton’s original Boulton plan. The light, rust-proof structure shows smooth, curving lines that copy the game’s distinct look while holding up well.

Seven sapphire crystals form the watch’s most noticeable part. One main crystal sits in the middle, and six others pair along the case, this setup creates shifting light and a science fiction feel. The crystal layout shows the game’s strange design ideas while helping people read the time.

The simple dial plan shows future plainness through grey hour markers, a bright orange seconds hand, and looped open hands that reflect the sapphire crystal pattern. A matching black PVD titanium bracelet finishes the rough, technical look suitable for post-apocalyptic journeys.

The watch includes a three-hand automatic movement with 25 jewels and an 80-hour power reserve. A Nivachron™ balance spring offers resistance to magnetism, shock, and temperature changes—these are necessary traits for surviving tough places, both virtual and real.

Art director Yoji Shinkawa worked on the design, combining Hamilton’s movie history with the game’s future setting. This work shows how classic Swiss watchmaking can adapt to current entertainment forms while keeping its technical quality.

The company produced 2,000 individually numbered watches. Each watch comes with special game-themed packaging that adds to its collector appeal. The work shows Hamilton’s growth past traditional cinema projects into the growing gaming entertainment area.

This release puts Hamilton at the front of watch-gaming projects while honoring both brands’ dedication to creative storytelling through their respective crafts.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

