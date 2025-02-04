 Skip to main content
Limited-edition Hamilton Chrono-Matic 50 features bold blue and orange design

A new Hamilton watch with a retro design and contemporary features

Hamilton American Classic Chrono-Matic 50
Hamilton’s Chrono-Matic 50 has been getting better with time. While the previous model was rolled out in 2019, it leaned more toward the retro style. The 2025 edition, however, is the contemporary version of the models that came before. It comes with new features that elevate the design to a whole new level. But, it’s worthwhile to note that a few features were still preserved, so the watch has a retro-like theme that smoothly blends with contemporary features.

Think of the new Hamilton watch as a bridge between retro and contemporary styles. Unlike the previous model from 2019, the 2025 watch has new striking, stylish colors. It comes with a blue dial, accentuated with white subdials strategically positioned at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock for enhanced precision. As a throwback to the original design, the new watch was rolled out with a large casing, similar to the one on the first watch.

Every single detail that’s featured on the casing, from the curved-like shape to the brushed finish, was inspired by the previous model and the original watch from the ’70s.

Thanks to the orange denotations, the front face has a very vibrant appearance. The casing is complemented by orange pushers that create a beautiful color contrast.

The strap also blends smoothly with the stainless steel case. It is blue in color but has orange perforations that add to the whole look.

Since the Hamilton Chrono-Matic 50 is a limited edition watch, only 150 pieces will be rolled out into the market. If you’re interested, each piece is priced at $2,600.

