Hamilton unveils new Jazzmaster Open Heart watches in two sizes — 42mm and 36mm

You'll love the new Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart

By
Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart
Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart Hamilton / Hamilton

Hamilton added new timepieces to the Jazzmaster Open Heart collection, available in two sizes.

Founded in the 19th century, the brand manufactured many watches in the past few decades, from pocket and military pieces to mechanical timepieces. The latest addition creates a balance between high-quality horology and elegance.

It’s worth noting that this line of watches comprises different pieces characterized by unique dials. However, open-dial chronographs always capture the attention of many. These two new models have an open-dial design, which offers beautiful views into the mechanism. The edge of the dial is accentuated by a gold hue that takes the overall design to the next level.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart
Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart Hamilton / Hamilton

While these watches have the same design, they come in two different sizes—36 mm and 42mm. And each size was rolled out in two different styles. The midnight blue option is well-detailed with white dots that look like stars. Thanks to the gold finish featured on the hour markers, the front face looks quite stylish.

The hour markers are also accentuated by gold accents that complement the whole look. Even though the midnight blue dial is the center of attention, the stainless steel casing also adds to the look, with its polished surfaces.

Hamilton rolled out this new watch with a blue strap, which completes the whole look. It is also available in a steel bracelet option, a material that blends smoothly with the casing.

The 42mm watch option retails at $1,125 for the stainless steel strap and $1,075 for the blue strap, while the 36mm watch option is priced at $1,075 and $1,025, respectively.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces.
