Hamilton pays tribute to Death Stranding 2 with a new watch

Death Stranding, a popular PlayStation video game developed by Hideo Kojima, took over the gaming world with an interesting post-apocalyptic plotline.

Hamilton teamed up with Hideo Kojima on a new watch, which will be officially rolled out in the same month as Death Stranding 2.

The new Hamilton model is an all-black watch with a square casing accentuated by curved edges. Unlike other Hamilton watches, the Death Stranding Edition has a curved front face that looks post-apocalyptic, just like the game. It features seven different sapphire crystals that offer beautiful views of the dial.

While the center of the dial has a black PVD finish, the edge has a rough finish that adds to the whole look. Hour markers have a silver-like finish that breathes some life into the front face. While most hour markers have a silver-like appearance, the hour marker at 12 o’clock stands out due to its orange hue.

At the heart of the watch is a high-quality movement, popularly known as the H1 caliber, which delivers an 80-hour power reserve. The back of the watch honors the game with an artistic engraving that reads Death Stranding.

Like the casing, the strap is also made from titanium, which blends perfectly with the dial to complete the whole look.

Since this is a limited edition watch, the number will be capped at 2,000 pieces only. Although the watch has not been launched into the market, Hamilton has already shared the price tag—$1,495.

The American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 will hit the market on June 26, 2025.

