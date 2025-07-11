 Skip to main content
F1 legend Montoya gets fourth custom Rolex in rose gold

Swiss customizer creates fourth Montoya Daytona with Colombian flag-inspired dial

Juan Pablo Montoya Rolex Dayton
Juan Pablo Montoya’s illustrious racing career has been captured in a new skeletonized Rolex Daytona in rose gold by customization specialist Artisans de Genève, marking the fourth collaboration between the Formula 1 legend and the Swiss workshop.

The Colombian racing icon competed for Williams from 2001 to 2004 and McLaren from 2005 to 2006, securing seven Grand Prix wins and multiple podium finishes during his F1 career. His success extended beyond Formula 1 to include race wins in the American NASCAR series, establishing him as one of motorsport’s most versatile champions.

Montoya has worked with Artisans de Genève on a series of Daytona chronographs designed to highlight his most treasured racing memories. Previous editions in steel, platinum, and yellow gold have now led to this rose gold piece that features an openworked dial with subdials in the blue, yellow, and red of the Colombian flag.

The latest iteration introduces a forged carbon tachymeter bezel framed with rose gold for the first time in the series. This combination creates a striking contrast while maintaining the racing aesthetic that defines Montoya’s custom timepieces.

The eye of a Formula 1 engineer has been applied to every detail of the watch, including the sandblasting of the chronograph hand to prevent glare during use. This attention to functional details reflects Montoya’s professional racing background and his understanding of precision timing requirements.

The ref. 116505 Daytona’s 4230 movement has been completely disassembled, with each component beveled, sandblasted, and polished by hand. Artisans de Genève has fitted a newly designed triangular rotor in 22-carat gold, which is displayed through an exhibition case back following current fashion for Rolex chronograph customizations.

“The more you look at it, the more you like it,” Montoya commented on the finished timepiece, reflecting his satisfaction with the intricate craftsmanship and personal touches incorporated throughout the design.

The collaboration between Montoya and Artisans de Genève demonstrates the growing trend of personalized luxury timepieces that celebrate individual achievements and heritage. The incorporation of Colombian flag colors provides a patriotic element while the technical modifications reflect Montoya’s professional racing standards.

This rose gold edition completes a comprehensive collection spanning multiple precious metals, each representing different phases of Montoya’s racing career. The progression from steel through platinum, yellow gold, and now rose gold showcases the evolution of both the partnership and the customization techniques employed by Artisans de Genève.

The meticulous attention to engineering details, from anti-glare treatments to precision finishing, demonstrates how high-end watch customization can merge aesthetic appeal with functional performance requirements developed through professional motorsport experience.

