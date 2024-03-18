Want a watch designed by Lewis Hamilton?

Formula 1 is as much about glamor and glitz as it is about cutting-edge engineering and lightning-fast lap times, so naturally, fans will need a watch that fits the occasion. Luckily, there’s a lot of choice in that department. The abundance of Formula 1 watches includes timepieces designed in collaboration with some of the greatest drivers of all time, chronographs with long and storied histories, and very expensive racing watches that just look cool.

The variety means it’s possible to find something unique, and there are also standout pieces of wristwear at every price point — whether you have a few hundred dollars to spare or are looking to part with six figures. To help you choose, we’ve put together a shortlist of five standout examples of the “F1 Watch.” They aren’t all round, and they aren’t all accessible — in fact, one is so rare you’ll probably only see it in two places. It was on the wrist of the seven-time world title-winning driver who helped design it, and about four down on this list.

Tag Heuer F1

Before it was TAG Heuer, the company was just Heuer—a Swiss watchmaker with a history dating back to the 1800s. Heuer sponsored Ferrari’s F1 team during the 1960s and 1970s. TAG, a holding company, owned 50% of the McLaren team that took back-to-back world titles in 1984 and 1985. It was also responsible for funding the development of the Porsche 1.5 liter turbo engine, which powered McLaren’s championship cars to victory.

It’s this lineage that led to the TAG Heuer F1 — a watch that is inextricably tied to the pinnacle of motorsport. Vintage Tag Heuer F1s can be yours for a few hundred dollars — and early models are some of the most unique and expressive watches TAG Heuer has ever produced. However, they aren’t as high-end as the modern versions. Early F1s had quartz movements and plastic bezels, which wore pretty badly. Current F1s are decidedly more premium, with automatic movements and ceramic bezels — but the timepieces do lose some of that cheerful charm they had back in the 1980s.

Whatever you opt for, the F1 is a timepiece that is deeply intertwined with its racing namesake. It won’t look out of place on the Grandstand.

Tag Heuer Monaco

When it comes to high-end racing watches, the Tag Heuer Monaco is one of the more unique options you can choose. To start with, most Monacos are square. Then there’s the retro designs available — with the Gulf editions being particularly capable of pulling you back to motorsport’s golden age.

If you want to keep things current and rock something that’s showing up on a driver’s wrist this season, consider the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Skeleton. It was spotted on world champion Max Verstappen’s wrist pretty frequently following its launch before May’s Monaco Grand Prix. If you want to be as current as possible, you should probably wait for the launch of this year’s edition — which will likely find its way onto “Mad Max’s” wrist as well.

Girard-Perregaux Aston Martin Neo Bridges

Retailing at $37,700, Girard-Perregaux’s Aston Martin Neo Bridges isn’t the most expensive timepiece on this list, but it’s not exactly the cheapest either. For your money, you’ll get an exquisite timepiece that makes several clear nods toward the iconic British luxury sports car manufacturer and its racing teams. This includes a DLC-coated titanium case covering a high-performance Calibre GP08400-2164 movement. The coloring changes with the light, reflecting the high-end paint jobs you’ll find on Astons, branding on the watch’s parts, and other luxury touches that parallel the luxury you’ll find inside the likes of Vantage.

Girard-Perregaux announced its official partnership with Aston Martin back in 2021, and this watch is one of the things that came out of said partnership. The Aston Martin Neo Bridges is part of Girard-Perregaux’s “Bridges Collection,” which includes a number of rare and collectible timepieces including a watch made with pieces of meteorite.

IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph

The IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph is a stunning platinum-clad watch with a standout green dial and strap to match. The automatic timepiece comes with a chronograph function, but to be honest, it’s more about looks than functionality.

A special edition of the IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph has been spotted on the wrist of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on more than one occasion. This isn’t a surprise as the green wristwatch is one of several Hamilton designed alongside the prestigious watchmaker. So, if you want part of Hamilton’s thought process on your wrist while you’re watching him blast around the track, this is your obvious choice. However, as the watch is limited to just 44 pieces, Hamilton’s wrist may be the only place you see one.

Rolex Daytona

It’s name technically alludes to the wrong sport, but when it comes to racing watches then the is the one you’re most likely to find spraying champagne everywhere from the top spot on the podium.

Daytonas vary greatly in price, with standard models currently available used from around $20,000 at the time of writing. This is a major drop from the peaks of the last few years when you couldn’t get a Daytona for less than the price of a mid-range SUV. If you want a new Daytona, you’ll likely need a good relationship and long history with an authorized Rolex seller. More elaborate examples of the watch can push into six figures. If you really want to go for it, avoid the bling and opt

