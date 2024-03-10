 Skip to main content
The latest Girard Perregaux watch showcases a dial made from a 4.5 billion year old meteorite

You've heard of the moonwatch, but this goes one step further

Dave McQuilling
By
The Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite front
Girard-Perregaux

Watches are often both talking points and collector’s pieces, so if you can snag a timepiece that contains bits of a space rock roughly as old as the Sun, you have likely ticked both of those boxes. The Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite contains just that. It’s partially crafted from pieces of the 4.5 billion-year-old Gibeon meteorite, which was discovered in Namibia.

A “Widmanstätten pattern” determines the “flow” of the meteorite pieces — which themselves are comprised of iron and nickel for the most part, but with the elements cobalt and phosphorous making an appearance. What that essentially means is that even amongst an exclusive run of watches, each piece is truly unique in the universe.

The meteorite is used to create two textured plates, which are attached to the watch’s central bridge. A rhodium coating is applied to the bridges to prevent corrosion, so the unique look of your watch should remain as clear as the day you bought it. A watch’s central bridge isn’t usually visible, though the semi-skeleton design of the Free Bridge Meteorite allows you to see it along with the watch’s other inner workings. It’s a style Girard-Perregaux is known for, with the three bridge arrangement being a standout feature for over 150 years. The clear back also provides a wonderful view of the intricate mechanics inside the timepiece.

The Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite back
Girard-Perregaux

Meteorite aside, it’s a great piece on its own

While the chunk of space rock may be a major selling point, it shouldn’t distract from the level of craftsmanship present in the watch itself. In the case of the highly advanced Calibre GP01800-2085, a self-winding movement that contains lightweight, near-frictionless, and corrosion-immune material silicium, Girard-Perregaux’s famous eagle emblem is also engraved into the movement, adding even more history and authenticity to the piece.

Silicium’s low-friction properties also reduce wear on many of the watch’s bearings. Silicum is also a key component in Girard-Perregaux’s “variable inertia balance and escapement.” This advanced set of components should be more resistant to outside influences like magnetism and boast increased shock protection compared to traditional jeweled movements.

However, the Girard-Perregaux watch isn’t comprised entirely of space-faring decoration and space-age materials. The timepiece’s 44 mm stainless steel case is also filled with traditional components that have been around since the early days of watchmaking. Most prominent is the use of bridges as a structural component, which dates back to the 1860s. The watch itself is part of Girard-Perregaux’s “Bridges Collection,” which includes the “Neo Bridges Aston Martin Edition” and the “La Esmeralda Tourbillon “A Secret” Eternity Edition.”

The rarity of the materials used and the craftsmanship that round off the piece is reflected in its $25,700 USD price tag. If you want an ancient bit of space adorning your wrist, the Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite goes on sale at select worldwide retailers this month.

