 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

5 unique watches: These conversation starters will complete the perfect look

Become the talk of the day with these unique watches

Mark McKee
By
Slow watch on man's wrist
Slow Watches

Let’s face it. Your watches could use an upgrade. Most of us have the basics when it comes to stylish timepieces on our wrists. We have the luxury watch for those moments when we want to dress up and look our best. We have the steel bracelet watch for the sake of variety. And we have a watch that is durable enough to face the more harsh and rugged moments in our lives. But do we have the kind of watch that will stand out among the rest?

Christopher Ward C1 Bel Canto
Christopher Ward

Christopher Ward C1 Bel Canto

Watches have long been a form of visual art, but if you have ever lived in a town with a clock tower, you know and understand the love of the top of the hour. The movement of this Christopher Ward Bel Canto watch draws back a hammer throughout the hour, and when the hour strikes, so does the hammer on a spring that creates a melodic D key.

Recommended Videos

The mechanics on the inside of the watch resemble a songbird to give it a little extra flare; as if that is needed. And if you wear it to a movie, just remember to use the button at the 4 position to toggle the unique sound off so you don’t disturb the other patrons.

Bell & Ross Red Radar
Bell & Ross

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic

If you have ever watched Top Gun or Iron Eagle or dreamt of climbing into a cockpit to try your luck at dogfighting, you probably have an inexplicable love for the sight of a radar screen. Bell & Ross understand this love of the skies and created this striking piece featuring a dial and face resembling an aircraft radar screen.

Related

A fighter jet speeds around the inside ring and indicates the minute hand, while a commercial airliner travels around the hour dial to show the hour. And no radar is complete without the spinning “sweep” hand, which is represented by the red-painted second hand. You may not be Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, but you can feel like Goose with the radar on your wrist.

Ciga Design Blue Planet
CIGA Design

CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet

Maybe one of the most beautiful watches you will ever see, the Blue Planet will undoubtedly draw everyone’s eyes and elicit questions on where they can get their own. The three-dimensional carved gold micro-landscape dial lifts the world up from the traditional flat-laying dial to stand out above any other watch it faces. The globe center features a mariner symbol that rotates around the stagnant hour dial to indicate the time.

In a move of sheer innovation, CIGA developed a minute dial that spins with the globe so that one indicator tells both the hour and the minute simultaneously. Need another reason to buy this CIGA Design watch? The CIGA Design U Series Blue Planet won over the Swiss watches as the winner of the 2021 GPHG Challenge Watch Prize, acquiring the first GPHG award in the brand’s history. But almost certainly not its only one.

Enjoy the Ride Ferris Wheel watch on wrist
Mr Jones Watches

Mr Jones Enjoy the Ride

Speaking of unconventional spinning dials, Mr Jones Watches collaborated with Kristof Devos, an artist and illustrator who knows how to find the fun in life. He set out to design a watch to remind us to have fun and live in every moment of our lives.

As the hour moves along, the Ferris wheel on the watch face spins. Devos explains there is a reason behind the design. “This watch captures the most valuable lesson I’ve learned in my time here on earth: Try to enjoy every single minute of your life because it is not endless. When I was thinking about this idea as a concept for a timepiece, I immediately thought of a Ferris wheel. It just felt right: As the wheel turns, time passes by.” The colors are playful and vibrant, the inspiration is sound, and we dare you to look at this watch and not crack a smile.

Slow watch on wrist holding hands
Slow Watches

Slow Watches Slo Jo 03

Time can be your best friend or your worst enemy. It can make you feel like you are young and have your whole life in front of you when it moves slowly, or it can make you feel panicked and as if you are running out of it when it won’t slow down. The scariest thing about time is that you have no choice but to spend it, and you never know you’re running out of it until it is over. Slow reminds us to slow down time, to take in every moment, and soak up what life gives you.

The dial doesn’t break down time into 12 hours, with two consecutive rotations to count the day. Instead, it holds all 24 hours on the face, and the hour hand slowly moves around the face one time. It doesn’t give you the exact time; it gives you an approximate time. You aren’t in a rush. There is little difference between 6:30 p.m. and 6:32 p.m., especially if those two minutes would have otherwise been spent hugging your family or enjoying a sunrise. If you’re looking for a watch that will remind you to stop looking at the time and start using it, this is the watch that will change your life.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Citizen’s super accurate atomic-powered moonphase watch unveiled
Citizen drops new moonphase line
Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T collection

In the world of men's watches, precision and innovation are key, and Citizen has once again raised the bar with its latest offering. Introducing the Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T collection, a trio of timepieces that boast not only impeccable craftsmanship but also groundbreaking technology. Citizen has made history by introducing the first fully analog moon phase caliber for solar watches in its Tsuki-yomi A-T collection. At the heart of these exceptional Citizen watches lies the atomic Eco-Drive caliber H874, a revolutionary movement that takes accuracy to new heights.

For years, Citizen's Eco-Drive technology has earned acclaim for its reliability and eco-friendliness. These watches can operate in low-power mode for up to 2.5 years, harnessing ambient light. The introduction of the caliber H874, equipped with a multi-band radio receiver, represents a significant advancement in this technology.

Read more
The best Swiss watches under $500: Your best buy is a Swatch watch (and these are the best)
There's more than just the ultra-trendy moonswatch
Swatch watch

Most of us have our favorite watch, which we wear on our wrists to look elegant, mature, and ready to face the world personally and professionally. However, we also want a second watch that is stylish, fun, and expressive. We want a way to show off our personality. That is where a Swatch watch comes in. While some people believe it stands for Swiss watches because it is a watch brand in the watch capital of the world, Switzerland, it actually stands for "second watch" because the company realizes there's a market for fun alternatives to classic men's watches.

With the oversaturated industry of men's watches often adopting a stuffy and old-school feel, Swatches are intended to be different—more fun than your Rolex or Omega but as dependable as both. The choices in watches are aplenty, but here are the ones to keep your eye on.

Read more
Love Blancpain watches? The new Fifty Fathoms 70th anniversary Act 3 is a two-tone masterpiece
What a followup to the Blancpain x Swatch collab
Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Act 3

Blancpain, a name synonymous with luxury watches, has once again captivated watch enthusiasts with its latest watch - the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 3. If you're passionate about high-end watches, especially Blancpain, this timepiece is a must-have — and is a fantastic followup to the company's collaboration with Swatch. The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms is undeniably an icon in the world of dive watches. Its fascinating journey began in 1953 when Jacques Fiechter, the CEO of Blancpain and a fan of scuba diving, envisioned a purpose-built dive watch. The Fifty Fathoms soon found itself in the hands of French military divers Bob Maloubier and Claude Riffaud during their underwater missions in 1954.

This Blancpain watch served as the model for contemporary diving watches because of its durability, outstanding readability, and remarkable depth (up to 91 meters) of water resistance. Its automatic movement was a game-changer, reducing the need for frequent winding and making it ideal for divers. Over the years, it gained immense popularity among military, professional, and recreational divers, earning its place as a professional timekeeping instrument.
Act 3: A tribute to heritage
In the late 1950s, the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms underwent an evolution to enhance safety for divers. A distinctive feature was added - a circular water-tightness indicator with a colored disc on the dial. This indicator allowed divers to verify their watch's water resistance, ensuring their safety during dives. The model with this feature became known as the "MIL-SPEC," serving American combat swimmers.

Read more