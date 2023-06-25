Make an investment in the best that Omega has to offer

Omega watches have been one of the most established and consistent watchmakers in the industry for over a century. Since their inception in 1848, they have operated under various monikers until finally landing on Omega in 1903. Three decades later, they became the official timekeepers of the Olympic Games in 1931 and have served that post ever since, making them one of the biggest and most dependable names in all of fine watchmaking.

With 170 years of making timepieces for men and women, Omega has created dozens of models you could pick up if you are wanting to invest in a classic timepiece. Here is a list of some of the best men’s watches Omega has to offer.

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional

When you are talking about the best Omega watches or men’s luxury watches in general, the conversation must include this influential Omega piece. The Moonwatch is the only watch ever to be certified by NASA for all human-crewed space missions and extravehicular activity since 1965. With options ranging from $5000 to $50,000, there is something for almost any budget. And for a watch that has been part of all six moon landings, an investment in a piece of the American spirit of exploration will always be a bargain.

Omega Seamaster Diver 300 007 Edition

1993′ Goldeneye saw Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond feature the Omega Diver 300, with a striking blue dial that gave one of his best outfits (a nautical stroke of sartorial brilliance) a little more pizzaz. Since then, Omega has appeared on the supers spy’s wrist nine times, including this beautiful piece of cinematic history that kept Daniel Craig on time in his final outing of 007 in No Time to Die. The black dial and copper accents give it a versatile look, while the mesh bracelet allows for maximum comfort and style. Like all the rest of the watches from Omega, this one is strong enough that even 007 trusts it.

Omega Seamaster Ultra Deep Planet Ocean 6000M

Ok, sure, you went to the moon six times. Big deal, space is empty, right? How hard can it be? Omega took on the challenge of topping going to the highest humans have ever been by swinging entirely in the opposite direction and going as deep as humans can go. In 2019, the Seamaster Ultra Deep Planet Ocean 6000M beat out Rolex by a few meters to get to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. This bad boy can go 6000 meters into the deepest parts of the planet and can withstand up to 22 tons of pressure. There are no other Swiss watch brands that can claim to reach the highest and lowest points of human exploration- only Omega.

Omega Constellation Globemaster Annual Calendar

Omega found a way to keep time on the moon, at the bottom of the ocean, and among the stars with the Constellation collection. With the Annual Calendar line, they added in all 12 months around the dial and one extra hand that changes instantaneously with the month. Now that you only have to adjust the month once a year to ensure it is set, that is one less thing you have to worry about while you find your place among the stars.

Omega Seamaster Railmaster

Since the days of the Old West, the train schedule is one of the most crucial schedules we have had to keep as a developed society. Whether it brought Presidents, goods, or passengers across the expanse of the country, being on time was always key. In 1957, Omega decided it was going to help them do that by creating a breakthrough timepiece that could withstand the magnetic fields in the rail yards. Enter one of the most elegant and practical watches on the list, the Railmaster. It sports a two-tone gray textile strap that combines elegance with functional ruggedness like a conductor.

Omega De Ville Tourbillon

The coup de grace that makes Omega stand above other watch brands is this master achievement in watchmaking. The first-ever manual winding central tourbillon movement to be Master Chronometer Certified, this watch can take the place of every other watch in your collection. And you won’t even miss the others. While most of the population will pause at the steep six-figure price tag of this wearable work of art, those lucky enough to afford it will never want to remove it from their wrist.

Whether walking on the moon, soaring among the stars, diving into the ocean’s depths, or traversing the Earth as a British super spy, Omega watches has been right there by our side. As the trusted partner of some of the most influential and essential explorers of our time, they know what it is like to pioneer discovery and exactitude of timekeeping.

Recommended Videos

The keeper of time at the Olympic games and with NASA, there are few brands that have a more illustrious history than this Swiss brand, and they don’t seem to be ready to stop any time soon. If you are ready to invest in a watch that is going to stay with you forever, this is the brand for you. If you only want the best of the best, this list will get you one of those. The only thing left is to choose whether you will head for the reaches of space or the depths of the ocean…decisions, decisions.

Editors' Recommendations