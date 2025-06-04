 Skip to main content
Zenith unveils stealth defy shadow dive watches in micro-blasted titanium

Dark depths: Zenith's micro-blasted titanium defy shadow editions honor 1969 heritage

By
Zenith defy extreme shadow diver blue background
Zenith

Zenith redefines its DEFY dive watch legacy with two striking “Shadow” editions, giving both new and classic designs a fresh look in micro-blasted titanium. The DEFY Extreme Diver Shadow and the DEFY Revival Diver Shadow blend the collection’s 1969 origins with modern stealth aesthetics, creating professional-grade dive tools for underwater exploration.

Since 1969, the DEFY collection has earned the nickname “time safe” for its robust construction, which protected movements like a vault. The original DEFY Diver A3648, known as the DEFY Plongeur, showcased serious diving credentials with 600-meter water resistance and a rotating bezel—qualities these Shadow editions pay tribute to, while also introducing contemporary materials and bold visual statements.

The DEFY Extreme Diver Shadow features a 42.5mm micro-blasted titanium case, emphasizing the collection’s angular profile. Its matte finish highlights geometric lines and enhances the stealthy look, while yellow accents boost visibility. The black ceramic bezel is unidirectional and filled with Super-LumiNova for clear readability, with fluted edges for easy operation with gloves.

Robust engineering is evident in the 600-meter water resistance, helium escape valve, and screw-down crown with guards, making the watch suitable for saturation diving. The black dial, adorned with a star pattern, features C1 Super-LumiNova markers and yellow accents for visibility in low light.

Both models, despite their depth ratings, have display case backs to showcase their movements. The Extreme Diver houses the El Primero 3620 automatic caliber in a black finish, beating at 36,000 vibrations per hour. It includes a paramagnetic escapement and silicon components, delivering a 60-hour power reserve.

The DEFY Revival Diver Shadow faithfully echoes the original A3648, with a 37mm micro-blasted titanium case and the signature fourteen-sided bezel. The unidirectional bezel features a yellow-tinted sapphire insert, and the screw-down crown is positioned at 4:30, just like the first model. Water resistance remains at 600 meters, or 1,969 feet—a nod to the DEFY collection’s founding year.

The Elite 670 automatic caliber powers the Revival Diver, operating at 4Hz with a 60-hour power reserve. Its display case back reveals a Geneva-striped oscillating weight shaped like the Zenith star.

Both models offer a variety of strap options, including micro-blasted titanium bracelets, black rubber with a Cordura-effect texture, and fabric straps made from recycled fishing nets. Quick-change mechanisms make swapping straps easy.

These Shadow editions highlight Zenith’s ongoing innovation in professional dive watch design, seamlessly combining technical excellence with bold, contemporary styling.

