Unveiling the Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon (you’re going to love this watch)

Zenith adds a new watch to the Defy Skyline family

Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon on model wrist
Zenith

Luxury watches for men are one of the biggest status symbols around, and Zenith holds an esteemed position for its blend of innovation, precision, and timeless charm. Adding another jewel to its crown, Zenith introduces the Defy Skyline Tourbillon, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines technical prowess with aesthetic allure.

Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon watch
Zenith

Zenith Defy Skyline: Taking inspiration from its predecessors

Within Zenith’s illustrious lineup of timepieces lies the Defy family, boasting seven distinct sub-collections, among which the Defy Skyline range stands out as a beacon of modernity and sophistication. The origins of the “Defy” moniker trace back to Zenith’s pioneering days, with its roots planted firmly in the brand’s 1902 line of resilient pocket watches under the name ‘Defi.’ This legacy resurfaced in 1969, marking the inception of the first El Primero references, where the name was resurrected to distinguish the sturdiest member of the lineup.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1969 model, the Defy Skyline collection pays homage to Zenith’s rich heritage while carving its own path in the realm of luxury sports watches. By borrowing specific design cues from its predecessor and refining them with a modern twist, the Defy Skyline emerges as a formidable contender in the luxury sports watch segment, devoid of any unnecessary vintage overload.

Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon rubber strap
Zenith

Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon: Technical specifications

Impeccably engineered, the Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon boasts a 41mm steel octagonal case that epitomizes modernity and sophistication. Its faceted bezel adds a distinctive touch, setting it apart from conventional timepieces. But it’s the dial that steals the show—a mesmerizing blue sunburst-patterned canvas that evokes the boundless expanse of the sky. Delving deeper, one discovers the subtle nod to Zenith’s legacy—the iconic four-pointed star, an emblem of the brand’s storied history. Yet, the true eye-catcher lies within the dial—a meticulously crafted opening that unveils the intricate 60-second tourbillon housed within a star-shaped carriage.

Driving the Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon is the El Primero 3630 high-frequency automatic manufacture movement—a marvel of engineering precision. Operating at a frequency of 36,000 VpH (5 Hz), this movement ensures unparalleled accuracy while boasting a generous power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Whether worn daily or for special occasions, this timepiece guarantees reliable timekeeping, making it the perfect companion for a modern guy who demands nothing but the best from his accessories.

For the discerning gentleman who appreciates versatility, the Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon comes with both an interchangeable steel bracelet and a blue patterned rubber strap, allowing for effortless customization to suit any occasion or attire.

The verdict

While some may draw parallels between these new releases and certain tourbillon-equipped Royal Oak models, there’s a distinctiveness to the Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon that sets it apart. Not only do these watches offer a more accessible price point, but they also signify a new chapter in Zenith’s illustrious history and the evolution of the iconic El Primero movement. With its impeccable craftsmanship and avant-garde design, the Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon sets a new standard for excellence in luxury watches for men.

Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon dial
Zenith

The Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon: How to buy it and what is the price?

The Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon in steel retails for $55,300 and can be bought on the Zenith website or at authorized retailers.

