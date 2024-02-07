 Skip to main content
Zenith debuts new Chronomaster watches, and you’ll love them

Zenith watches have two new chronomasters

Sarah Veldman
By
Zenith Original Triple Calendar Chronomaster
Zenith / Zenith

Zenith, the renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker, has once again captivated horology enthusiasts with the debut of its latest watches for men at the esteemed LVMH Watch Week. Among the highly anticipated releases are the Chronomaster Triple Calendar and Chronomaster Sport timepieces, each exuding an unparalleled blend of sophistication, innovation, and timeless elegance.

Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar
Zenith

Zenith debuts new chronomaster watches

In the realm of haute horlogerie, Zenith watches have long been synonymous with precision engineering, exquisite craftsmanship, and a rich heritage dating back to 1865. The unveiling of the Chronomaster Triple Calendar and Chronomaster Sport exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking excellence.

The Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar

The Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar pays homage to the iconic El Primero, a groundbreaking movement introduced in 1969. With its meticulously crafted design and seamless incorporation of triple calendar and moon phase functionalities, this timepiece is a testament to Zenith’s legacy of innovation. Available in two distinct dial variations, it seamlessly blends vintage charm with modern sensibilities, making it a must-have for collectors and connoisseurs alike.

Setting itself apart from its peers, this debut is intricately crafted to echo the exact specifications and proportions of the legendary A386 model originating in 1969. If your heartbeat hasn’t already surged in sync with the El Primero’s rhythm, prepare for it to do so imminently.

With dimensions measuring 38mm in width, 46mm in length, and 13mm in thickness, inclusive of the raised and curved sapphire crystal, this timepiece boasts a harmonious blend of form and function. The seamless integration of the triple calendar functionality into the iconic design is nothing short of impeccable. Positioned adjacent to the 10 o’clock marker, the day indicator finds its place, while the month indicator cozies up to the 2 o’clock marker, exuding a sense of effortless elegance. True to the essence of the Chronomaster Original (and vintage El Primero) series, the date aperture gracefully occupies the space between the 4 and 5 o’clock positions.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport rose gold
Zenith

The Chronomaster Sport

Regarding the Chronomaster Sport models, Zenith continues to elevate the sports watch genre with its latest offerings. The resplendent rose gold variant, adorned with baguette-set white diamonds, black spinels, and sapphires, epitomizes luxury and refinement. Meanwhile, the green dial version exudes a contemporary allure with its ceramic bezel and striking aesthetic elements.

The subdials showcase a color palette reminiscent of the original El Primero debut in 1969, positioned respectively around the 9, 6, and 3 o’clock markers. Adding a touch of whimsy (or perhaps polarizing taste, depending on one’s perspective), the bezel is adorned with an array of forty-eight sapphires, echoing this chromatic scheme, transitioning from a deep, lustrous blue to shades of charcoal and pale gray. Despite its moniker, the Chronomaster Sport exudes understated sophistication with its integrated bracelet and modest 41mm diameter, seamlessly blending with its opulent gold-and-sapphire ensemble.

Meanwhile, the other variants offer similar aesthetics with varied strap options. Making a return in 2024, the green Chronomaster Sport embraces the historic subdial hues against its verdant backdrop, creating a fusion of colors, including the addition of striking red accents, for a bold and dynamic aesthetic.

Zenith Chronomaster sport
Zenith

Where to buy Zenith watches

For those eager to add these horological marvels to their collection, Zenith’s authorized retailers and boutiques offer a curated selection of timepieces, ensuring an unparalleled shopping experience. Additionally, enthusiasts can explore Zenith’s online platform to discover the complete range of offerings.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
