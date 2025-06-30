 Skip to main content
Saucony goes reptile mode with the new Progrid Omni 9 sneaker

Saucony announce a new bold sneaker

back photo of saucony progrid omni 9 sneaker
Saucony / Saucony

As a faithful athletic brand, Saucony doesn’t often change up its design, even with its many collaborators. True to its traditional elements, Saucony’s overall look has remained relatively unchanged over the years, providing users with a consistent and reliable style and feel. While its latest launch isn’t entirely over-the-top, it does mix new elements that make it feel like an entirely different brand. Still included in this release are the many footwear performance features that users have come to know and love from Saucony. However, the design has decided to take a walk on the wild side with a new patterned print that’s sure to delight the bolder Saucony fans. For those yearning for a more style-forward sneaker from your favorite athletic brand, Saucony’s latest sneaker might be the shoe you’ve been waiting for. 

Saucony gets bold with the new Progrid Omni 9 “Glowaconstrictor”

side of saucony progrid omni 9
Saucony / Saucony

As its name would suggest, the new Saucony sneaker is unlike many in the brand’s lineup. Taking on the brand’s Progrid Omni 9, the brand has given the model an upgrade that fuses color and print in an exciting new way. Featuring an iridescent mesh upper layered under shiny green overlays, this shoe has a bit of everything. Metallic accents and gold trims add another dose of glimmer, while the matte black sockliner and midsole add a deep contrast to all of the bolder elements. The shoe features the brand’s Progrid cushioning system, dual-layered mesh, and lace-lock hardware, providing responsive support and structural integrity. With a look that mimics reptilian skin, the shoe combines a modern aesthetic with Saucony’s traditional performance details. While the brand has yet to announce an official release date, the shoe is expected to hit the shelves in 2025.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
