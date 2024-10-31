Saucony Hurricane 24: Comfort and stability

Peruse the latest running shoes, and you’ll find “super shoe” designs promising to help you go faster and set new PRs. A combination of advanced foams and svelte outlines brings bounce and agility, helping you speed through your stride and shave seconds off your times. But while personal bests are nice, whatever happened to going for a jog?

I like to perform well in a race and push my fitness, but my most rewarding runs are for relaxation or include conversations with friends. Taking Zone 2 runs on the Stowe Recreation Path lets me soak in nature and let go of my worries, leaving me with a relieved, pleasant feeling. What about a shoe for that type of run?

Saucony got in touch about its newest release, the Hurricane 24, which promised copious cushion and mild guidance. Though the shoe seemed like a comfy cruiser, I couldn’t be sure until I tried it. It surprised me in several ways — here’s my review.

All about the Saucony Hurricane 24

The Hurricane 24 is Saucony’s most cushioned trainer, featuring a blend of “super shoe” PEBA and traditional EVA underfoot. Stability features keep the foot aligned, and a plush, secure upper has a hug-like fit. Appealing, low-key looks make it a good casual option, too — the “bough” colorway on my pair only enhanced that.

Central to the Hurricane is its dual-cushioning setup. Directly underfoot is a layer of PWRRUN PB “super foam”, surrounded by a frame of PWRRUN, an EVA-based material. The former provides softness and bounce, while the latter stabilizes the foot. Stack heights are 38mm heel/32mm forefoot for a 6 mm offset.

CenterPath technology uses elevated sidewalls, a wide platform, a tuned rocker, and an asymmetric shape for helpful, but not obtrusive, guidance. The design uses an exposed strip of PWRRUN PB from toe to heel, which also adds a nice spring at toe-off.

The upper is cozy and secure, mixing plush material and snug lacing. Engineered mesh and thick padding along the heel complete the package. A men’s size 9 weighs 10.6 ounces.

Going through the specs, the Hurricane 24 sounds like a luxurious cruiser. But is it a one-dimensional shoe? What I found surprised me.

Pros and Cons of the Saucony Hurricane 24

Pros

Superb underfoot comfort

Soft, stable footstrike

Bouncy ride

Fun when picking up the pace

Useful but unobtrusive guidance

Amazing walking shoe

Cons

Upper can get warm

A little chunky feeling

What I first noticed about the Hurricane 24 was its supreme comfort. It was like a luxury sedan for my feet. The upper enveloped my foot with cozy material, and the exposed PWRRUN PB felt like walking on a mini-mattress. The wider forefoot made each stride feel like stepping on a platform, with my foot stabilized for the next push-off.

Once on the Stowe Rec Path, I settled into my usual Zone 2 pace and began analyzing the shoe’s performance. Running, for all its good points, takes a toll on my feet, and the Hurricane offered protection like nothing else. Each foot strike offered a damp, soft landing before the rocker kicked in and rolled me forward.

In the past, while running in PEBA-cushioned shoes, I’ve noticed a mild instability. The material — despite its upsides of bounce and resilience — can have a tippy feeling, as if stepping on a pillow. The new Hurricane’s dual-material setup alleviated that. Have you ever seen a cat jump and then land in perfect balance? That’s how the Hurricane felt at foot strike. That balanced platform directed all my energy forward instead of a slight wobble left or right.

During my test, I discovered two ways to run in the Hurricane: like a rabbit or a like a kangaroo. On slow efforts, I could pad along like a rabbit, the damp midsole protecting my feet and CenterPath enhancing stability. But when I picked up the pace, the shoe responded, letting me bound and bounce off the PWRRUN PB like a kangaroo through the outback. However, this shoe’s mainly a cruiser, its bouncy nature is flat-out fun at speed.

If you’re going on a vacation where you’ll be on your feet all day, this is your shoe. It’s just so pleasant to walk in. There’s a soft, foamy sensation and even a slight bounce, no matter how slow you go.

On the other hand, the latest Hurricane isn’t a svelte daily trainer. It has a slight heft, and it isn’t for threshold workouts or setting PRs.

The upper can get warm on hotter days, though most of the time, it was fine. That could be something to consider if you live somewhere that’s regularly in the 80s or 90s.

Saucony Hurricane 24: What we really think

For recreational running, the new Hurricane is hard to beat. It’s a shoe I look forward to using because it’s so protective, so soft, and so comfortable. On recovery days, the stability features guide me through my stride, and when I want to go faster, the bouncy feel is loads of fun.

Remember, this shoe isn’t for setting a PR in the 10K. But what it is for is enjoying your runs, whether slow or spirited. Even walking around post-run feels great, and with its appealing looks, it’s also good for casual wear.

If you want to have a good time while coddling your feet, give the Hurricane 24 a try. It leaves you feeling refreshed, not worn out after your daily miles. So lace up, feel the cush, and let the miles fly by.