 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does warming up your brain and your body boost athletic performance? New study

Should you be priming your body and brain before a workout or a sports game?

By
Athletic man doing high knees at a gym
Kawee / Adobe Stock

Research has shown that warming up can improve your exercise performance. Many doctors and fitness professionals recommend warming up and stretching before exercising or playing sports, even if it’s just for a quick few minutes. I like to stretch my legs and arms with some basic dynamic and static stretches before I go for a jog. I also enjoy some light yoga moves before beginning strength training

We all have our preferences, and some athletes are warming up their brains and their bodies before jumping in. Recently, researchers explored whether warming up the body and brain with cognitive activities like decision-making and reaction time drills could further boost athletic performance. Let’s look at the research.

Recommended Videos

The study

question mark and brain
Ekaterina Bolovtsova / Pexels

In a study published in the journal Brain Sciences, researchers assessed the effects of combining physical and cognitive warmups on older adults and athletes. They tested two conditions: when the older adults and athletes were well-rested and when they were fatigued due to sleep restriction. 

Related

The research involved 31 padel players for the first part of the study and 32 older adults for the second part of the study. Researchers analyzed the participants’ performance in cognitive tasks and sports after they had engaged in cognitive and physical warmup routines. 

What are cognitive warmups?

man on computer lapto
Nordwood Themes / Unsplash

There are different types of cognitive warmups or classic reaction-based executive function tasks. These tasks are designed to assess certain skills, such as impulse control, cognitive flexibility, and response inhibition. For example, with a Stop Signal Task or SST, participants are told to respond to stimuli, and on some trials, they will suddenly see a secondary ‘stop’ signal. The stop signal requires participants to inhibit their response, which assesses cognitive flexibility and response inhibition. Other types of cognitive tests and warmups can assess spatial working memory, multitasking, and more.

The results

jumping man playing basketball putting in hoop outside blue sky
Gustavo Serrate / Pexels

Researchers concluded that participants who completed the cognitive tasks along with the physical warmups experienced significantly improved performance compared to those who didn’t warm up at all and those who only completed physical warmups. The researchers noted that integrating short-to-medium bursts of cognitive tasks into physical warmups can greatly enhance cognitive, exercise, and sports performance.

The researchers recommend lightboard drills that impose relatively low cognitive demands and activate the central nervous system to prepare for upcoming sporting events. Interestingly, the results applied to young and older adults, fit athletes, and sedentary non-athletes.

The takeaway

Shirtless man black shorts outside playing football on field with ball and water bottle
Arun Sharma / Unsplash

It makes sense that warming up your body and your brain could optimize your athletic performance, especially given how closely our bodies and brains work together when we exercise. Your body is interconnected, and your brain is constantly firing signals to get your muscles to move in the way you want them to. More research is necessary, but it seems that priming your body and brain could be the way to go when you really want to maximize your athletic potential.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Do student athletes know how to properly use nutrition as fuel? New research
The researchers had one overarching question: Are student athletes being taught the important basics of nutrition?
teenage football team high school athlete

Our teenage years are an interesting time, and I remember that I definitely wasn’t thinking about optimizing my nutrition during adolescence. At all stages of life, the right nutrition can make a difference to your physical fitness level. Consuming a healthier diet with nutrients, vitamins, and protein has been proven to improve athletic performance.

Recently, researchers explored teenagers' knowledge of proper nutrition and how much high school athletes really know about eating right and using food as fuel. 
The study

Read more
Sand training is no day at the beach: A new twist on traditional strength workouts
This type of training can provide new challenges in your workout routine
Man sand training

If you’ve been told to "go pound sand" lately, the circumstances surrounding that dismissive directive probably weren’t pleasant. In the context of sand training, though, that directive takes on a whole different meaning, especially when it comes to possible strength training benefits.
Sand training isn’t new, but it's different. That’s one reason it’s been embraced by multiple segments of the fitness community (e.g., the CrossFit crowd), not to mention the companies that are eager to supply products. It can be a great way to change up a routine that’s gone stale or even put together a completely new routine, so let’s take a closer look at how it works, what’s involved, and some of the unique challenges it offers.

How sand training works

Read more
Upgrade your trail runs this spring with Brooks’ latest shoe
Conquer trail running this spring with the Caldera 8
Trail Running Shoe Brooks Caldera 8

There's nothing like escaping the hustle and bustle of daily life than trail running in the woods. It's like all of your problems melt away for a bit, and it's just you and the trees and the fresh air. Throughout my trail running journey, I've learned that it's super helpful to have proper trail running gear, especially in a good trail running shoe. So, if you're looking for a new pair this spring, might I suggest Brooks Running?

This brand was originally founded in 1914, but they shifted to running shoes in the 1970s. These days, they are expanding their collection to include The Brooks Caldera 8, which is the latest iteration of its max-cushioned trail running shoe. This one is particularly designed for long-distance trail runners who are seeking comfort and protection.

Read more