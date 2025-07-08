Americans are still sticking to their fitness goals, says new summer study

Are you the only one still on track with your New Year’s resolution? According to a new nationwide survey by Planet Fitness, 70% of Americans who set a fitness-related resolution are still on track with their goals. Whether they’ve been going strong since January 1st or regrouping after a few hiccups, the resolution drop-off is much lower than most people expect. The new online survey, conducted by Wired Research, interviewed 1,000 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over.

Whether they’re going strong, regrouping after a few hiccups, or adjusting their approach while staying active, the resolution drop-off is much lower than some may expect. In fact, only 2% of people say they’ve given up completely. The study also discovered that Gen Z and Millennials are extremely resolution-committed, with over 80% saying they keep the momentum going. The study also asked Americans about their willingness to exercise in summer heat, of which 76% responded they would rather put themselves through an uncomfortable situation (think time share presentation or awkward family dinner) than to exercise outside in 100+ degree weather.

The survey data also revealed some other interesting findings about fitness. When asked about different types of training, 39% of Gen Z and Millennials indicated that strength training was their preferred workout, while 41% indicated they’d rather skip cardiovascular training. In a twist on the “Date, Fling, Pass” game, 38% of Americans also showed that strength training could be a fling, suggesting that they are into it now but may not be forever. Many respondents indicated they would rather flexibility and recovery workouts, such as stretching and yoga, than cardio on their next date.



