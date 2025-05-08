 Skip to main content
What happens when you take creatine while strength training? Researchers explore

Will taking creatine while strength training amplify your results?

By
Creatine is one of the most widely studied supplements, and the research is mounting. Studies show that taking creatine can increase muscle mass and performance in adults of all ages when paired with resistance training. Additional research reveals that creatine could prevent muscle wasting and lower inflammation after exercise. Overall, researchers concluded that creatine is a safe and effective evidence-based supplement, which is why many powerlifters and gym enthusiasts still take it.

What can creatine do for your bones? In another study, researchers explored how taking creatine while strength training affects bone geometry. Let’s look at the research.

The study

In a recent review published in Translational Exercise Biomedicine, researchers examined studies comparing strength training alone with strength training and creatine. They were focused on adults aged 50 and over, and the studies involved in this review lasted at least five weeks.

The results

The researchers concluded that taking creatine while strength training provides the following benefits:

  • Cognitive function — The research on cognitive function and creatine is mounting, particularly for memory, processing, and mood.
  • Muscle mass — To add to the previous research, this review showed that supplementing creatine along with strength training enhanced lean muscle mass by 2.6 pounds on average compared to just exercising without taking creatine. Supplementing creatine also amplified upper-body muscle power.
  • Bone geometry — Overall, the review didn’t show consistent advantages when it comes to bone mineral density; however, the researchers did find that taking creatine while strength training improved bone geometry, which refers to the shape, size, and inner architecture or structure of bones. Bone geometry impacts bone strength and function.

What about dosing?

The review didn’t delve into dosing for creatine supplements; different amounts might yield different benefits. Generally speaking, most health and fitness professionals suggest taking around 5 to 10 grams daily to see the benefits. Studies show 5 grams is associated with improvements in muscle mass, and a higher 10-gram dose might be more optimal for bone health, cognition, and muscle strength.

Electrolytes, anyone?

The researchers in this review also found that including electrolytes in a post-workout routine enhanced recovery and performance in the next workout. Electrolytes are negatively or positively charged particles or essential minerals that are key for a multitude of metabolic functions. You have electrolytes in your sweat, urine, and blood. The right balance of electrolytes is crucial for the proper functioning of your muscles, nervous system, and more. Electrolytes also play a big role in helping your muscles properly contract and boosting bone health.

The takeaway

This review aligns with previous research showing that taking creatine while strength training can provide numerous benefits. The researchers found that this potent combination enhanced lean muscle mass and upper body power more than just exercising alone. This combo also showed positive effects on bone geometry. 

