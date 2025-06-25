 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Do warm-up sets improve your weightlifting performance? Researchers find out

If you're short on time, does it matter if you skip your warm-up sets? Will it hinder performance?

By
man doing bench press in the gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Warm-ups and stretches add time to your workout; even so, plenty of fitness professionals discuss the benefits and reasons why you should include warming up in your workout session, especially when preparing to lift moderate or heavy weights. What about warm-up sets? Can warm-up sets help or hinder your weightlifting performance? Recently, researchers decided to find out in a new study. Before we delve into some of the latest research, what exactly are warm-up sets?

What are warm-up sets?

Man doing leg press.
sasamihajlovic / Adobe Stock

Warm-up sets refer to lighter sets where you perform the same exercises with lighter weights before jumping into your main weightlifting or resistance training session. The idea is to help prepare your body for moderate or heavier weights by increasing your blood flow, heart rate, and body temperature in your muscles and joints. You’ll start working and moving your muscles without going for the higher effort right away. Warm-up sets also give you a chance to practice your technique before picking up the more challenging loads.

Recommended Videos

They usually involve two or three sets of 10-15 reps with around 50-70% of the weight you plan on using for your main sets. You can modify warm-up sets to suit you.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The study

man lifting barbell bench press lift
9to5strength / Pixabay

In a new study with an available preprint on SportRxiv, the study authors set out to explore whether adding warm-up sets before moderate weightlifting enhances performance. Does the number of warm-up sets completed or the weight used in the warm-up sets impact strength and endurance during the resistance training session?

The study involved 29 participants with an average of approximately four and a half years of weightlifting experience. The participants did three sessions:

  1. No warm-up session.
  2. One warm-up set of three to four reps at 75% of the participant’s typical 10-rep max.
  3. Two warm-up sets of three to four reps. (The first of those two sets was at 55% of the participant’s 10-rep max, and the second set was at 75% of the participant’s 10-rep max.)
Man bench pressing in gym wearing green pants on a bench woman helping train him
Michael Demoya / Unsplash

During the resistance training sessions, participants performed the Smith machine bench press and leg press. They completed four sets to failure at their 10-rep max weight. There was a 48-hour break between workout sessions, and supplement intake and rest times were strictly controlled. The study authors measured and recorded the following factors:

  • Reps completed.
  • Total weight lifted.
  • Fatigue performing different sets.
  • Perceived effort or RPE.
  • How ready participants felt to get training and move their muscles.

The results

Fit strong man doing biceps curl with barbell in gym
Vladee / Shutterstock

The researchers concluded the following:

  • There was no change in strength performance, no matter whether participants completed one warm-up set, two warm-up sets, or zero warm-up sets.
  • The differences in fatigue, reps, and the total weight lifted were so minor they were deemed insignificant.
  • The warm-up sets didn’t make participants feel more ready or prepared to train, and they also didn’t change the perceived difficulty, effort, or RPE.

The takeaway

Man doing leg presses in the gym
WavebreakmediaMicro / Adobe Stock

This study shows us that if you’re short on time, skipping your warm-up sets shouldn’t impact your performance when training with loads around your 10-rep max. This could save you a few minutes for every exercise you plan on doing. That being said, this was a smaller study, and the researchers noted that the findings should be considered on an individual basis. If you feel that warm-up sets help you prepare for a workout and work your way up to your main training sets, you should include them.

It’s important to note this study also included trained lifters using moderate weights, not maximal loads. For heavier weights, many fitness professionals recommend warm-up sets to lower the risk of injury and help you lift safely. I like warm-up sets because I sometimes find it more challenging to jump right into lifting heavier weights; warm-up sets seem to instill a little more confidence before I increase the load.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

A smarter way to work out: The 4-2-1 fitness method explained
What are the pros and cons of the 4-2-1 workout split?
man doing bicep curl concentration curl

Fitness trends come and go, but the best ones tend to stick around longer. Personally, I’m not a fan of overly complicated, stringent exercise routines like the 75-hard challenge, and I’ll likely fall off the wagon pretty early on. The popular 4-2-1 method provides structure without being overly complicated, so you don't feel like you're repeatedly checking the rules to make sure you’re doing it right.

The merging of structure and simplicity makes it one of my preferred choices, though it is time-consuming and requires dedication, so it might not be suitable for everyone. There's a good reason why this method is increasingly popular and often recommended by physical therapists. Here’s your guide to the 4-2-1 workout split.

Read more
Is running really bad for your joints and those with arthritis? New research
Is this natural, high-impact movement really bad for bone health? What does the latest research show?
Man holding leg with cramp

While many people say running is hard on your joints, others state the opposite. Here at The Manual, we’ve covered many of the proven benefits of running, from improving mood to lowering the risk of heart disease and helping to stabilize blood sugar. We’ve also looked at previous research on running and joint health that concludes regularly running strengthens joints and protects against osteoarthritis later in life.

It’s a common misconception that running is inherently bad for your hips, knees, and bone health. Researchers continue to prove otherwise, with growing research showing that this natural form of movement can be protective against knee arthritis, among other benefits. The advantages of frequent running are abundant. Recently, researchers explored whether running heightens the risk of arthritis. Let’s delve into the new study.

Read more
The pros and cons of every cardio machine for your fitness goals
Should you choose the treadmill or stationary bike?
Treadmill and exercise bike

It can be a bit overwhelming being in the gym but not knowing the best equipment to use, as there can be a lot of options. As a personal trainer, I always recommend having a game plan before stepping into the gym, as doing random exercises will help you burn calories, but won’t be efficient for helping you reach your goals at the end of the day.

So, when it comes to cardio, what should you do? I have outlined five of the most popular cardio machines, as well as their pros and cons, who they are best for, and an example workout to help give you some guidance. Let’s dive in!

Read more