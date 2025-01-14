The bench press is a timeless classic — Here’s how to maximize your results

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the bench press? How to do a bench press What are the benefits? Tips to maximize your results

Alongside the deadlift, the bicep curl, and the leg press, the bench press is one of the most widely known resistance training exercises. Research shows the bench press emphasizes muscle growth in the pectoralis major muscles in your chest more than the triceps, but you’ll also work your triceps bracchi, pectoralis minor, and anterior deltoids in your shoulders.

The bench press is a killer move to add to your upper body training days and remains popular in the fitness world. As a benchmark of strength, the classic bench press is one of the Big Three in competitive powerlifting alongside deadlifts and squats. Let’s look at the benefits of the bench press, how to do it, and tips to maximize your results.

What is the bench press?

The bench press is a compound exercise where you lie on a bench and press the weight upward, either using a barbell or a pair of dumbbells. You lower the weight down to your chest level before extending your arms to press the weight upwards. Different variations emphasize different muscles, such as an incline bench press or a narrower grip.

How to do a bench press

You’ll need a flat bench and a barbell or two dumbbells.

Here’s how to do a bench press:

Lie on your back on the flat bench and grip the barbell with your hands a little wider than shoulder-width. You should hold the bar directly over your shoulders in the starting position.

Try to make sure your feet are planted on the ground, and your hips are flat on the bench throughout the exercise.

Engage your core.

If you’re using a rack, slowly lift the bar off the rack and lower it down to your chest until your elbows are bent out to the side about 45 degrees from your body.

When your elbows reach just below the bench, you’ve reached the bottom of the movement.

Press your feet into the ground and push the bar back up to the starting position.

Aim for 3 sets of 5-10 reps.

What are the benefits?

There are plenty of benefits of incorporating the bench press into your routine, such as:

Tips to maximize your results

These top tips can help you maximize your results to get the most out of this timeless exercise:

Maintain a neutral spine.

Avoid arching your back.

Engage your core throughout the move.

Make sure your hands are correctly positioned on the barbell.

Avoid flaring your arms out at 90-degree angles.

Grip the bar with a firm, strong grip.

Focus on driving your heels down into the ground with each rep.

Try a narrower grip bench press when you want to emphasize your triceps and forearms.

Don’t forget those rest days.

Support your bench-pressing power with an optimal nutritious diet.

Consume sufficient protein to optimize muscle growth.

Strengthen your triceps and your chest with other moves.

Try including bench presses toward the beginning or middle of your routine when you have more energy.

Try performing five or 10 minutes of cardio before lifting to start raising your overall core body temperature and increasing blood flow to your muscles.

Stay mentally aware and imagine yourself lowering and pressing the bar.

If you’re starting to add bench presses to your routine, go with two or three days per week, use a lighter weight, and focus on your technique. You can always use heavier weights as you get stronger over time.