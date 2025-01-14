 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The bench press is a timeless classic — Here’s how to maximize your results

Boost bone health, testosterone, upper body strength, and more with the bench press.

By
man doing bench press in gym resistance training
Olly Man / Pexels

Alongside the deadlift, the bicep curl, and the leg press, the bench press is one of the most widely known resistance training exercises. Research shows the bench press emphasizes muscle growth in the pectoralis major muscles in your chest more than the triceps, but you’ll also work your triceps bracchi, pectoralis minor, and anterior deltoids in your shoulders. 

The bench press is a killer move to add to your upper body training days and remains popular in the fitness world. As a benchmark of strength, the classic bench press is one of the Big Three in competitive powerlifting alongside deadlifts and squats. Let’s look at the benefits of the bench press, how to do it, and tips to maximize your results.

Recommended Videos

What is the bench press?

Man bench pressing outside
Frame Kings / Pexels

The bench press is a compound exercise where you lie on a bench and press the weight upward, either using a barbell or a pair of dumbbells. You lower the weight down to your chest level before extending your arms to press the weight upwards. Different variations emphasize different muscles, such as an incline bench press or a narrower grip.

Related

How to do a bench press

Man bench pressing in gym wearing green pants on a bench woman helping train him
Michael Demoya / Unsplash

You’ll need a flat bench and a barbell or two dumbbells.

Here’s how to do a bench press:

  • Lie on your back on the flat bench and grip the barbell with your hands a little wider than shoulder-width. You should hold the bar directly over your shoulders in the starting position.
  • Try to make sure your feet are planted on the ground, and your hips are flat on the bench throughout the exercise.
  • Engage your core.
  • If you’re using a rack, slowly lift the bar off the rack and lower it down to your chest until your elbows are bent out to the side about 45 degrees from your body.
  • When your elbows reach just below the bench, you’ve reached the bottom of the movement.
  • Press your feet into the ground and push the bar back up to the starting position.
  • Aim for 3 sets of 5-10 reps.

What are the benefits?

-man shirtless muscles flexing abs arms
Panther / Pexels

There are plenty of benefits of incorporating the bench press into your routine, such as:

Tips to maximize your results

Man doing bench presses
Tomislav Moze / Red Bull Content Pool

These top tips can help you maximize your results to get the most out of this timeless exercise:

  • Maintain a neutral spine.
  • Avoid arching your back.
  • Engage your core throughout the move.
  • Make sure your hands are correctly positioned on the barbell.
  • Avoid flaring your arms out at 90-degree angles.
  • Grip the bar with a firm, strong grip.
  • Focus on driving your heels down into the ground with each rep.
  • Try a narrower grip bench press when you want to emphasize your triceps and forearms.
  • Don’t forget those rest days.
  • Support your bench-pressing power with an optimal nutritious diet.
  • Consume sufficient protein to optimize muscle growth.
  • Strengthen your triceps and your chest with other moves.
  • Try including bench presses toward the beginning or middle of your routine when you have more energy.
  • Try performing five or 10 minutes of cardio before lifting to start raising your overall core body temperature and increasing blood flow to your muscles.
  • Stay mentally aware and imagine yourself lowering and pressing the bar.
Dumbbell bench press
Joseph Lin / Red Bull

If you’re starting to add bench presses to your routine, go with two or three days per week, use a lighter weight, and focus on your technique. You can always use heavier weights as you get stronger over time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Powerlifting is booming as we head into 2025 — here’s how to get started
Powerlifting is a pursuit of strength that requires motivation, discipline, and consistency.
Man deadlifting

Powerlifting is no longer a fringe sport, and more people are interested in picking up those weights and pumping iron as 2025 comes around. Today, you can find plenty of clubs and gyms where you can practice CrossFit and weightlifting. Countless powerlifting competitions are held every year in countries worldwide, and fitness buffs and influencers are sharing powerlifting videos all across social media. Powerlifting gives you a clear focus to help you enhance your strength, sculpt your physique, and see quantifiable progress as you put in the work month after month. That being said, it’s important you develop proper techniques to perform the lifts as safely and effectively as possible. Let’s look at what powerlifting is, how the competitions work, and tips to get started.
What is powerlifting?

Powerlifting is a type of competitive weightlifting where contestants perform three types of lifts in a sequence. Most of us picture a deadlift with a heavy barbell when we think of powerlifting. Just like in Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting involves attempting to lift a barbell loaded with weight plates. 
How do powerlifting competitions work?

Read more
Improve your golf swing with these effective kettlebell exercises
Optimize your golf performance with these worthwhile kettlebell moves
kettlebell at sunset next to fence workout

Most golfers are interested in ways to fine-tune your swing and up your game. Many professional golfers use different methods and practices to enhance technique and performance, including golf simulators, optimal nutrition, and arm-strengthening workouts. Kettlebell exercises are also a go-to for serious golfers, especially if you want to strengthen and specifically target those key swing muscles. Let’s look at what a kettlebell is and the best exercises to improve your game.
What is a kettlebell?

A kettlebell is a cast-iron or cast-steel weight training equipment. It looks like a teapot with a ball for the weight and a handle on top. The kettlebell has a long history, originating in 18th-century Russia. Kettlebells are typically available in various weights, from 5 to 100 pounds.
What are your major swing muscles?

Read more
How does exercise impact fat tissue and protect your heart? Researchers find out
The reasons to get our muscles moving and stick to a regular workout plan just keep on coming.
Man doing HIIT workout.

We hear about plenty of different supplements, diets, workout plans, and more that are supposed to help with losing body fat. Many of these claims we take with a grain of salt. Research shows us that exercise contributes to weight loss and body fat loss and improves body fat composition. Regular exercise is undoubtedly part of the weight loss picture, but how exactly does it impact body fat and fat storage? Could exercise promote healthier fat in your body? Let’s look at the new research and what we can learn from it.
The study

In a study recently published in the Journal of Nature Metabolism, researchers set out to explore how exercise impacts fat tissue by comparing fat tissue under the skin of people with obesity. The study involved two groups of 16 people. Group one reported exercising at least four times a week for at least two years, and group two didn’t exercise frequently.
The results

Read more