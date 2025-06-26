Are endurance athletes getting enough protein? Hot-off-the-press study

Since protein is key for muscle growth, those looking to sculpt a more muscular physique and boost strength often consume more protein. Gym junkies and bodybuilders are frequently heard discussing the role of optimal protein consumption in making those gains. What about endurance athletes who are more focused on completing marathons and triathlons than powering through the big three compound lifts? In weightlifting, protein plays a crucial role in building muscle strength, but what about its impact on longevity and endurance? Let’s look at recent research.

Interesting research

In a recent narrative review, researchers pointed out that less emphasis has been placed on protein for optimizing performance and promoting recovery after exercise for endurance athletes. The goal was to complete an updated review of more recent literature on how different protein doses impact muscle protein synthesis after endurance exercise and enhance athletic performance.

Endurance athletes participate in sports or activities that require sustained physical effort over extended periods. They use their aerobic energy systems to participate in sports or activities for hours, rather than a powerlifter who might be powering through a shorter weightlifting session. Some of the most popular endurance sports are long-distance running, cycling, triathlons, and swimming.

The results

The researchers concluded the following:

Protein intake plays a crucial role in optimizing the body’s response to endurance exercise and improving post-exercise recovery, particularly for athletes on a low-carbohydrate diet. The low-carb diet is gaining popularity among endurance athletes, particularly those involved in long-distance running and cycling.

Getting enough protein is just as crucial for endurance and aerobic athletes as it is for strength athletes. People engaging in more aerobic exercise require almost as much protein as strength athletes.

The current protein recommendations for endurance athletes should be higher.

The researchers also noted that protein requirements and recommendations for endurance athletes should be more personalized and specific to the individual’s situation. They expressed the need for further research to understand how to distribute protein consumption throughout the day and improve muscle protein synthesis during post-exercise recovery.

Concluding thoughts

This review indicates that protein is important for both strength and endurance athletes, and that both should be consuming similar amounts to run faster or lift heavier and boost strength and stamina. Whether you’re planning on running a marathon or preparing for a bodybuilding competition, protein is key for improving performance and for post-exercise recovery, especially if you’re following a low-carb or ketogenic diet.