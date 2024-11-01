The Man Vs. Horse Marathon has continued since the 1980's — Have there been any winners?

Horses can sprint fast with their powerful leg muscles. Picture a wild horse galloping through an open field with the wind in their mane. You might wonder, can a human overtake a horse? The answer is yes. A paleoanthropologist has a theory to explain the evolutionary adaptations that allow humans to build endurance and run long distances without stopping.

Man Vs. Horse Marathon

The race began following a debate over a few pints in a British pub in 1980. The first person to overtake a horse on foot and win the race was Welsh marathoner Huw Lobb, who took the title in 2004. The course is a little shorter than a traditional marathon at 22 miles over rougher terrain, and Huw Lobb completed the race in 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 19 seconds, leaving the riders on horseback behind him. He won the prize fund of £25,000. Three years later, German participant Florian Holginger crossed the finish line 11 minutes before the first horse. John Parkinson from the UK was just one minute behind him. Those who had bet on the horses were surprised and less enthused by these human victories.

More recently, Nicole Teeny won a 50-mile ultramarathon race against horses. After her epilepsy diagnosis, she became determined to race a horse. Her incredible success is detailed in ESPN’s ‘Girl V. Horse’ podcast series.

The theory

Harvard paleoanthropologist Daniel Lieberman and biologist Dennis Bramble joined forces and proposed that certain evolutionary adaptations allow humans to run long distances and even outrun horses. These adaptations include long legs, short toes, big, strong Achilles tendons, upright posture, and specific muscle fibers that are more advantageous for sustained running. Humans can cool down through sweating, whereas horses are more likely to overheat and slow down or stop. Humans also have cardiovascular systems that can efficiently deliver oxygen to the muscles and larger gluteus maximus muscles to ensure stability on two legs, unlike chimps for example with much smaller glutes.

Daniel Lieberman proposed that we developed these traits in part because our hominid ancestors would hunt and chase prey until the animal became too fatigued. Others aren’t so sure and believe it’s more likely humans developed to walk longer distances rather than running. They point out some of the potential risks and problems associated with ultramarathon and marathon running.

Humans are built for long-distance running

Research reveals the many benefits of running. Humans dissipate heat through sweating and have spring-like tendons and long legs that help us in sustained runs. Running causes your brain to release endocannabinoids and opioids, which are feel-good chemicals that contribute to the runner’s ‘high.’ This could be one of the factors that motivated our hominid ancestors to push on to secure food. Endurance training over time allows you to increase the maximum rate at which your body can use oxygen. You’ll also grow the number of mitochondria, which are the powerhouses of your cells.

While a human can’t outrun a horse in a short sprint, those with impressive stamina and athletic prowess can outlast horses in long-distance races.