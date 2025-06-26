 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Can leg shaving become the next big thing in men’s grooming?

Can leg shaving become a thing? BOLT is trying to make it happen

By
Leg shaving
Shutterstock

Trends come and go in both sports and men’s grooming, but sometimes they intersect in intriguing ways. Consider the unusual Venn diagram that includes some overlap between full-body trimming, manscaping, and leg shaving, which don’t seem to fit together at all.

There is some intriguing logic at work here, though. Elite endurance athletes have been shaving their legs for decades, and a growing number of men are also shaving their legs. At least one company, BOLT Skin + Shave, is trying to capitalize on this trend with a niche product. Can they succeed?

Recommended Videos

Leg shaving as a trend

BOLT Leg Shaver
BOLT

To break down the trend behind the product, let’s start with some numbers. According to a study conducted by JAMA Dermatology, 67 percent of men aged 18-65 have engaged in some kind of body grooming, and many are even willing to risk serious injury to do it. Dangerous or not, though, companies like MANSCAPED have successfully capitalized on this trend to establish an entire men’s grooming niche, and many mainstream grooming and beauty firms now offer trimming products to compete.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Add in the influence of “experts” like Aaron Marino, aka Alpha M., and it’s not hard to make the leap from manscaping as a trend to creating a growing market for leg shaving. Especially when you enlist a world-class endurance athlete who’s been doing it for years as your spokesperson.

An elite athlete speaks out about leg shaving

Mountain Biking
Christopher Schmidt / xmatic

World-class cyclist Keegan Swenson is the right person to advocate for leg shaving. While he’s not nearly as well known as cyclists like Lance Armstrong back in the day, he started leg shaving for elite performance long before BOLT recruited him, so for him, leg shaving is part of the drill when it comes to grooming to shave a few seconds off his time here and there.

“They’ve done aero testing in wind tunnels and found that shaved legs can save you minutes over the course of an hour,” Swenson says of his regimen. “And clean legs just feel better on the bike. It makes post-ride recovery easier, too. When you’re doing a massage, using recovery tools, or dealing with crashes, it’s just cleaner and more comfortable.”

Obviously, Swenson received some financial incentive to advocate for BOLT, but he also believes in the product based on his experience with other approaches.

“I’ve tried trimmers and even regular razors, but they’re not made for what I need,” he explains. “Trimmers leave stubble and miss spots, and most razors are designed for your face — not your legs after a week of training and racing.

“BOLT is different. It’s built specifically for body shaving, so it handles bigger surface areas, curves, and beat-up skin without clogging or tearing you up. It gives a clean, smooth shave that actually lasts — and it holds up way better than anything else I’ve used.”

Can BOLT use leg shaving to become the next MANSCAPED?

BOLT Leg Shaver
BOLT

Not surprisingly, BOLT founder Adam Barker thinks the answer to this question is a resounding yes. After launching the company and its products last year without much fanfare, he’s hoping the second time is the charm now that he has Swenson on board to help.

“[Leg shaving is] most common in cycling, swimming and triathlon, but it was primarily limited to just top-tier athletes looking for marginal gains at elite levels,” he said. “The evolution is that now it exists as much as a cultural part of these sports within the amateur ranks as it does a performance advantage for the pros and elite-level athletes.

“Whether you’re aware of the actual performance benefits or not doesn’t really matter,” Barker adds. “It’s part of it. Enthusiasts and aspiring cyclists, swimmers, etc., look at what everyone else is doing and they see smooth legs and say to themselves, ‘hmm…I guess this is what you do.’ And it is.”

In the simplest terms, the athletic equation is fairly basic: No leg hair equals less wind resistance, which in turn means less energy expended while maintaining higher power output, and the same fundamental advantage applies to swimmers.

Can that advantage combine with the comfort factor to sustain the company and its products? The odds are against it, but lightning does strike occasionally and create a unique kind of good fortune. Just ask the good folks at MANSCAPED.

Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough is a freelance author and journalist who has published dozens of novellas and novels, and his journalism has…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

GA.MA’s new EGGO trimmer is an all-in-one grooming solution for men
This do-it-all trimmer gets the job done everywhere
GA.MA Professional Full Body Trimmer on black background

For men who value versatility as part of their trimming needs, the EGGO trimmer from GA.MA Professional provides comprehensive coverage, regardless of where things get a little, um, shaggy or overgrown. The calling card of the EGGO is that it’s designed to meet men’s grooming needs everywhere, which means face, chest, underarms and pubic hair. The combination of precision blades and a skin-sensitive design means that men can set up their own grooming routines and rest assured that everything will be covered.
The EGGO is also designed to reduce sweat and odor and prevent skin irritation, plus it can even increase sensitivity in areas where that especially matters. The motor can generate up to 5600 rpms, and the blades are hypoallergenic ceramic and curved to avoid cuts, scratches, and those annoying awkward missteps (ouch!).

Comprehensive performance plus accessories

Read more
Millennials, Gen Z drive new generational trends in men’s grooming products
Millenials, GenZ driving Men's grooming trends
Man with a beard grooming in bathroom mirror

Back in the day — which basically amounts to several years ago at this point — the market for men’s grooming products was largely based on long-established habits. Most of them revolved around shaving, and even the word “grooming” was primarily associated with the women’s market.
But the times they are a’ changing, and pretty fast and drastically at that.  According to the recently updated “Men’s Grooming Products Market Report” from Pristine Market Insights, millennials and Gen Z men are driving a series of market changes that are both evolutionary and revolutionary, so let’s break it all down to help you choose the best approach to your men’s grooming.

Changes in men’s grooming ideas are driving new products

Read more
Men’s grooming goes all in on multipurpose products for simpler routines
Broad-based grooming and skincare solutions for your daily routine
Man washing his face

As the market for men’s grooming products continues to grow and expand, there's a major shift happening in the way companies are designing and marketing them.
If you’ve shopped for these products, you likely already know what’s going on: They’re being sold as broad-based grooming and skincare solutions, with individual products often combined into different packages. There are many examples of this kind of men's grooming product solutions among the raft of new releases, so let’s take a closer look at several product lines to see what’s happening and help you better negotiate what can easily become a tricky maze.

Whole body deodorants: Oars + Alps Deodorant Cream

Read more