What to look for in an electric shaver: Blade types, motor power, and more

Table of Contents

I’ve been using electric shavers for a long time, and they’re one of my favorite products. They’re fast and convenient, and if you know what to look for, you can get one that will more than meet your needs and fit into a special niche of your grooming routine.

While electric razor features have been mostly stable for quite some time, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some important things to know when you go shopping. Here’s a rundown of the features you absolutely need in your electric shaver, depending on your specific needs, along with some info on the latest bells and whistles manufacturers are adding to their products.

Start with the right blade type

The first thing you’ll need to figure out when you start looking is your preferred blade type. This choice tends to be fairly simple — if you have sensitive skin or you want an ultra-close shave, you probably want a foil razor. If you’re a five-o’clock shadow type, you should look into rotary razors.

What’s the difference? Foil razors use oscillating blades, with the cutting power delivered under a thin sheet of metal foil. Rotary blades, meanwhile, have circular, spinning blades, with handles that help you adjust to the curves of your face.

That part about facial curves is why I’ve always been a rotary blade guy. My beard hair is medium strength, basically, but the reason I go rotary is because of that little pocket behind the jaw and under the ear. It drives me a little crazy if it’s not trimmed skin tight, and a rotary head makes it simpler to focus in on that area. But foil razors can pack a lot of power, too, so this kind of issue is a matter of preference.

The motor power question

Now let’s talk about the strength of the motor you need in your electric razor. The number that determines this is known as the spin or oscillation rate, with spin applied to rotary razors and oscillation used for foil-based products. Given that this is basically a power question based on higher numbers, this is something that should be in every guy’s wheelhouse, right?

Not necessarily. Power is important, but if it’s not really your thing, it’s not a big deal. There are three numerical ranges here — high power is considered 10 to 14K cycles per minute (CPM), while medium is 8 to 10K CPM, and low is less than 8K CPM. Anything over 14K is probably over kill, unless you’re one of those Cro-Magnon, Jason Mamoa types with a beard that does overdrive growth.

For a foil razor, the key factor is oscillation, which is the back-and-forth movement of the blades beneath the foil. The measurement unit stays the same, so “high” is still 10 to 14K CPM back-and-forth movements, with low being anything under 8 CPM. That keeps the numerical guidelines simple, so you can use the same basic criteria for rotary or foil products.

There are a couple of caveats that come with this number, though. Specifically, those include the age of your electric razor, whether your battery is fully charged or running on empty, and whether your motor is operating efficiently.

Those are the basics, but whether your electric razor is a premium brand or a low-budget choice also matters. Ultimately, power is important, but once you’ve done your homework and figured out where you want to land, you can move on to other features.

How important is the number of blades?

The conversation about the number of blades you need in your electric razor is closely related to the “how much power do you need?” argument.

The standard number is three blades, which works for men with lighter beard hair, but it’s not uncommon for men to upgrade to four. The advantage of having four is that it nicely balances speed and power, and that number is considered more appropriate for daily use.

At the top of the electric razor food chain, though, you’ll find five blades and sometimes even more. This can reduce the need to apply extra pressure, and it can also result in fewer passes when you’re shaving.

There is a small downside, though. More blades equals more friction, and on sensitive skin that can be easily induce razor burn. Some razors include several shaving settings to prevent this from happening, so keep that in mind when you shop.

Convenience features matter, too

If you’re one of those super busy guys who’s always on the go, there are two convenience features that deserve special attention: battery life and wet/dry operation.

Why? Because there are few things more annoying than running late and having your electric razor come up short because you forgot to check the battery indicator. Or because your chin is still wet from that slapdash 30-second shower you just took.

So what are some good numbers here? For battery life, look for 45 to 60 minutes of operation time per charge. In addition, check out whether your new electric razor has a quick-charge feature that will get you charged in 5 minutes when you’re really running late. And of course, you want cordless or corded options so you don’t have to scurry around searching for a cord when your battery is low.

Wet or dry operation is another convenient feature for those in-a-hurry types. It’s been around for a while, and there are plenty of models that allow you to actually shave in the shower. You can get also models that will work with whatever shaving cream or gel you’re using, and some will provide these creams or gels as a pop-up feature that’s part of the razor itself.

Adjustability is nice to have

This can be a bit of a catch-all category, but for men who value flexibility in their electric razor, it’s important. Having multiple speed settings is a great thing if you’re prone to razor burn, and they can also help if your beard hair tends to grow out unevenly.

Pivoting heads can help with this problem, too. They can help you navigate your facial landscape like you just graduated from barber school, and you can even get hypoallergenic blades if you have a skin condition or a medical problem.

About those tech features

Many men’s grooming products are adding some seriously impressive tech, and electric razors are no exception. When Panasonic introduced its hand-held Arc6, for instance, the claim to fame for the sixth blade was that it cut four times more long, flat-lying hairs than its five-blade predecessor, and the innovative no-handle design reduces the amount of plastics required to manufacture the razor by 40%.

As always, AI is getting in on the act, too. Specifically, when Philips Norelco introduced its Shaver Series 9000, Marketing Director Brett Bardsley offered a picture of the future, focusing on the company’s SenseIQ technology.

“SenseIQ technology is the outcome of years of research and development,” he explained. “It helps users feel confident in their shave no matter their hair length, hair type, or skin type.”

The way this tech works is especially fascinating. It senses hair density and skin pressure using smart sensors that are built into the razor, which automatically adjusts the power and blade speed based on the data it gets. There’s even real-time feedback through an app that offers tips to improve shaving techniques.

Cleaning and maintenance

Regardless of what you spend and how many advanced features you get, you still have to clean your electric razor and do some preventive maintenance to keep it running well.

There are some intriguing twists available to help with this, though. If you have the budget for a model that offers a self-cleaning station, this can be a great add-on if you’re always pressed for time. You can just pop your razor in and get a basic cleaning, so you won’t have to do as many full-blown cleanings. Waterproof electric razors can also be big time savers when it comes to cleaning. Having a razor that rinses clean reduces the number of cleaning sessions, so it’s well worth seeking out.

Finally, don’t forget to pay attention to blade replacement. See what numbers the company quotes about how often you’ll need to do this, then determine the cost of replacement blades. It’s easy enough to monitor wear and tear once you have the razor, but knowing these numbers in advance will give you a good idea of what you’ll have to pay and how often you’ll need to get a new set of blades.

Don’t forget about the comfort factor

Comfort tends to be very underrated. It’s not just about your beard hair and the quality of the cut; the razor needs to feel good in the palm of your hand, and you need to be able to maneuver it easily.

Rotary shavers and foil razors have a completely different feel, so make sure you know what you want in advance. Most men do, but it’s especially important if you’ve decided to switch brands, or go from one type to the other. The good news here is that these many electric razors are getting smaller without sacrificing power, which matters if sink or shelf space is at a premium in your bathroom.

Similarly, it’s surprising how many men don’t know how to use their razor to get the most out of it, so let’s review. To start, hold the shaver at a right angle (90 degrees) to your skin and shave against the direction of beard growth. Remember not to shave the same areas repeatedly to reduce the risk of skin irritation. Even the best pressure meter won’t help you if you start getting compulsive, and the newer razors coming on the market are surprisingly efficient when it comes to getting a great shave with a minimal number of passes and strokes.