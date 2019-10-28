Some bearded guys would go ahead and shave were it not for the hassle of finding the right shaving products. Other guys have been using the same bargain-basement shaving foams for decades and still wonder why their skin dries out so quickly. Whichever category you’re in, we suggest getting started by exfoliating with a good facial scrub, opening your pores with a hot shower, and lathering up with a pick from this list of the best shaving creams out there.

Best Shaving Cream

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream

When it comes to the best shaving creams, you’re looking for a solution that is going to provide the closest, cleanest shave you can get. The Art of Shaving has been giving men the closest shave they can get since 1996, and its rich shaving cream is to thank for it. The shaving cream’s success starts with the lather’s ability to lift the hair on your face and soften the skin underneath and ends with an irritation and razor burn-free result. The formula contains glycerin and coconut acid, which work together to provide hydration during the deforestation stage, and its sandalwood blend offers a pleasant scent for everyday wear. The Art of Shaving is a winner of The Manual Grooming Awards 2019.

Other Great Shaving Creams

Cremo Sage and Citrus Shave Cream

Cremo’s shave creams are extremely effective given how affordable they are. Even though you might see this on the shelves are your local Target or Walmart, Cremo’s sage and citrus shaving cream is a wonderfully rich shaving cream that allows your razor to glide across your face, helping reduce the likelihood of nicks and leaving your mug smooth and hydrated. The hint of sage and citrus is a pleasant one that won’t linger long or get in the way of your favorite cologne.

Taylor of Old Bond Street Sandalwood Shaving Cream

This luxurious, old-school-style shaving cream from Taylor of Old Bond Street is as traditional as they come. So much that it even performs best when paired with traditional razor shaves and a shave brush. You know, like an experienced vintage barber would do. Its creamy consistency makes for an easy-to-apply lather that is backed by a delicate blend of geranium, lavender, and patchouli hints on top of its masculine sandalwood scent.

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Gel

There are a lot of shave creams on the market and they’re not created equally. If you’re struggling to fend off razor bumps and skin irritations when shaving, there is one trusty formula you can always rely on. Enriched with soothing ingredients like chamomile, witch hazel, and vitamin E, Nivea Men’s shaving gel is designed specifically for men with sensitive skin. Its thick consistency softens stubble for easier de-beard-ization and allows for a closer yet gentler shaving experience that will stave away those pesky bumps and burns.

Bulldog Skincare for Men Original Shave Cream

Your skin may not be as sensitive as you think. Hear us out. If you skimp on the pre-shave treat, use a dull blade, or rush through your morning shave routine, you might end up with razor burn and irritation. It happens. Now picture adding a layer of shaving cream filled with synthetic fragrance and chemicals to your raw skin. Ouch! There’s a more comfortable way to shave. Bulldog Original Shave Cream soothes with such natural ingredients as green tea, camelina oil, and aloe vera.

Proraso Shaving Cream

If you’re a man alive on planet Earth — or in Italy, at least — you’ve doubtless heard of Proraso. Calen Koenig, Brick and Mortar barber and friend of The Manual, swears by this stuff. Proraso has four lines of shaving products, including red, green, and blue (which nourish, refresh, and protect the skin, respectively). White, the fourth line, is reserved for men with sensitive skin. Which shaving cream you select depends on your skin type and your nose; blue has hints of licorice, red has earthy notes, white smells like oatmeal, and green smells of mint and eucalyptus.

V76 by Vaughn Clean Shave Hydrating Gel Cream

If you’re torn between shaving with a slick gel and a rich cream, this nourishing hybrid is for you. It lathers up to lift and soften tough beard stubble for a close, comfortable shave. The added vitamin E conditions your skin while aloe vera soothes and locks in moisture. It has a spicy, sophisticated scent called Desert Lime, made from a blend of basil, lime, thyme, eucalyptus, ginger, and vetiver.

Blind Barber Watermint Gin Shave Cream

The name may not inspire much confidence, but Blind Barber makes some mighty fine grooming products. The Watermint Gin Shave Cream works up into a clean-smelling lather that helps your razor glide against your skin with minimal risk of cuts or nicks. Ingredients include juniper fruit extract, shea butter, and mentha aquatica extract, which provide the fresh and subtle scents of mint and gin.

Ernest Supplies Cooling Shave Cream

This low-lather formula makes shaving a one-step process via a combination of jojoba, macadamia nut, and babassu oils, which work together to condition beard hair for easy removal and proper nourishment of the skin beneath to prevent dryness. Meanwhile, the cream utilizes the cooling properties of eucalyptus and menthol to eliminate razor burn and redness.

Kiehl’s Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream White Eagle

Kiehl’s has always been dedicated to providing men with exactly what they need without all the excess bells and whistles. Its white eagle shave cream follows suit, getting rid of all the B.S. for simplistic yet superior performance by infusing its formula with cooling menthol and emollient sesame oil. This ingredient duo works so well that it has made Kiehl’s shave cream a runaway bestseller, as it delivers an effortless and painless shave.

Lucky Tiger Mollé Brushless Shave Cream

Lucky Tiger’s mollé shave cream has been serving up clean-cut shaves for decades. Made with conditioning ingredients such as mineral oil and lanolin, the mollé shave cream is tried and true for providing a close shave and protecting your skin from skin irritations. We love this stuff not only for its heritage and effectiveness but because it boasts a great viscosity that lathers on easily and is able to abstain from drying out during a prolonged shave.

Bravo Sierra Shaving Foam

Bravo Sierra’s arsenal of military-approved grooming goods is built for the battlefield. The shaving foam transitions into a lasting, soothing cream that’s great for those with sensitive skin, utilizing the anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera to protect your skin from nicks, cuts, and razor burn. The formula is environmentally-friendly, too, meaning you can take it with you on extended outdoor excursions and not think twice about washing the cream out into the soil below.

Since all men have different skin and whiskers, there isn’t really such a thing as a universal “best shaving cream.” Still, those listed above are some of our favorites, and trying one or two of them will certainly help you advance in your personal quest for the perfect shave.

