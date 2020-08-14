  1. Grooming
Brush Up on Beard Care with the 8 Best Beard Brushes

We’re all about giving you the best tools to tame your mane these days. If you’ve been a longtime, devout fan of rocking a beard, perhaps you’re well-acquainted with the tools of the trade, from beard conditioner to beard balms and oils. Particularly if you’ve got a longer beard, or if your beard is quickly growing longer than you anticipated these days, there’s another crucial tool you need in your beard care rotation.

That’s why we’re here today: The best beard brushes can tame lengthy beards, reduce irritation and beard itch, and add a bit more style and polish to even the most unruly of beards. While beard combs are useful in their own right, longer beards require a brush. The longer your beard is, the more likely it is that the hair can develop breaks or split ends, irritating the hair or your skin in the process — and no one wants that to happen. 

The best beard brushes feature a wooden base or handle with bristles made of materials like boar hair (we’ll get to that in a moment), all the better to slowly but surely soften your beard as you brush. But wait, there’s more: The best beard brushes are a helpful prep to ready your beard for shaving, and if you pick up a more specific shave brush, you can use that brush to apply your shaving cream, as well as soften and tame your facial hair beforehand. 

Brands that make many of the shaving essentials you use on the daily are also able to deliver an affordable-yet-functional beard brush, and there are picks aplenty if you want to spend a bit more coin on the best of the best when it comes your beard brush. Go on now — our picks await, and your beard will thank you later. 

Beardbrand Beard Brush

Beardbrand Beard Brush

Give your beard the treatment it deserves with a premium boar hair brush, designed to use your beard’s natural oils to stimulate the skin, while the premium bristles remove dead cells and soften your mane. Use after applying beard oil to deliver an even finish through your beard. 

Cremo Beard Brush 

Cremo Beard Brush 

In addition to its stellar products for your beard, Cremo has designed this beard brush to shape, style, and groom your beard, and the longer wooden handle helps you control as you comb.

 

GBS Beard Travel Brush 

GBS Beard Travel Brush 

Take your beard care on the road with this travel-ready beard brush, made with an oval shape to make it easier to comb beard oil through your beard or exfoliate and shape it on its own. 

Bluebeards Original Beard Brush

Bluebeards takes inspiration from old-school military-style brushes, exfoliating your skin and using its natural oils in the process to soften wiry beard hairs. 

Mountaineer Brand Cactus Bristle Beard Brush 

Mountaineer Brand Cactus Bristle Beard Brush 

Natural cactus bristles pair up with a beechwood handle for a sturdy and well-constructed beard brush, all the better to stimulate your beard oil and shape your beard. 

The Art Of Shaving Kent Beard Brush 

The Art Of Shaving Kent Beard Brush 

Your beard really does deserve the best of the best, and if you want to go ultra-premium and refined with your beard brush, The Art Of Shaving knows exactly what you need: The Kent Beard Brush, of course, made from pure boar bristle. 

Fisticuffs Grave Before Shave Beard Brush

Fisticuffs Grave Before Shave Beard Brush

Step up your dedication to your beard with this aptly named beard brush from a brand that also makes standout beard care products. A bamboo wood handle and wild boar bristles add a premium touch to your grooming regimen. 

ZilberHaar Beard Brush

ZilberHaar Beard Brush

Your beard needs the utmost care the longer it gets, and it only helps that this beard brush is sustainably made and designed to exfoliate your beard and soften your skin, as all great beard brushes do. 

