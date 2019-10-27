The Best Beard Trimmers to Tame Your Wild Whiskers

We here at The Manual encourage men to experiment with growing out their facial hair, but simply putting down the razor won’t get you to your goal of a magnificent mane. Whether you’re going full lumberjack or sporting some rugged stubble, you’ll need to put in the work and trim.

Growing a bold and brawny beard can be made much easier when you have the right tools. Taking a trimmer to your scruff can help a patchy beard look fuller or make a bushy beard look neater. It also works wonders to prevent hairs from splitting, which is important if you’re growing to new lengths. We’ve put together this list of the best beard trimmers for all of your whisker styling needs.

Best Beard Trimmer

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body

Philips Norelco’s OneBlade has been one of our favorite stylers since its introduction in 2017. The brand has now released an upgraded design that can whack away at any length of hair: the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body. The updated construction sustains the OneBlade’s flexibility, giving you a comfortable wet or dry shave, faster and more efficient shaves with unique rounded blades, and fast-charging abilities. It also features enhanced blades, one for the face and one for the body, as well as four stubble combs, one body comb, and click-on length guards for added protection. The results? Same as its predecessor but with more capability: a confident trim, edge, or shave for any part of the body that needs it. The Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body is the winning beard trimmer of The Manual Grooming Awards 2019.

Details:

Two blades, one for face and one for body, and click-on guards

Four stubble combs and one body comb

Unique blade shape for faster, more efficient trims or shaves

Blades last up to four months

Can be used wet or dry

Other Great Beard Trimmers

Remington PG6025 Head-to-Toe Grooming Kit

If you’re looking for a simple trimming tool that boasts all the shaping capabilities a man needs without all the B.S. — aka expense — Remington’s premium beard trimmer is that companion. The trimmer comes with a heap of amenities, including eight different attachments for added precision and versatility in hair length, a travel bag for portability, easy-to-wash attachments, and the added benefit of self-sharpening blades for lasting durability and precision. To make it even more of a steal, Remington’s trimmer features a handy protective head that traps hairs instead of letting them fall free into the bathroom sink.

Details:

Full-size trimmer, as well as nose and ear trimmer

Detail trimmer and shaver

Eight-length hair clipper comb

Travel bag

Head trap for catching loose hair

Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Grooming Kit

On a comparative basis, this puppy is expensive. But man, isn’t it beautiful? Now in its 100th year, Wahl’s stellar stainless-steel craftsmanship and stark attention to sleek design details are apparent on its trimmer. The grooming kit features a group of multi-purpose tools including a nose hair trimmer, 12 attachment guards, high-quality self-sharpening blades and blade oil, and a smart LED charge indicator. The device also plays host to unprecedented run-to-charge time ratios. Sometimes the saying, “You get what you pay for,” holds some truth.

Details:

Bevel Beard Trimmer

If you’re looking for an all-around trimmer, the Bevel trimmer is a tool built with some serious hedge-trimming ability. Sure, it may look like a hair trimmer, and the price may be steep, but the Bevel trimmer is designed to cut and trim hair of all types while simultaneously protecting your skin. Its blade is designed to repel oil, dirt, and bacteria build-up that can lead to skin irritation, which is a priceless inclusion when we’re talking beards. And, it’s unique soft-touch grip offers 360 degrees of non-slip handling to stave off any accidents. Other features include over four hours of battery life, extra blades, blade oil, a microfiber carrier bag, and a brush to help with clean-up. The Bevel trimmer also boasts the brand’s innovative Bevel Blade adjustment system that makes for a seamless transition from your head to your face, and ultimately ensures more control over keeping your scruff looking sharp without irritating your skin.

Details:

Full-size trimmer for hair and beard

Repels oil and dirt build-up to keep skin healthy

360-degree non-slip handle

Microfiber travel bag

Features the Bevel Blade easy adjustment system

Andis T-Outliner Beard and Hair Trimmer

The Andis Outliner beard and hair trimmer is the gold standard for professional barbers because there aren’t many (if any) trimmers out there that can out-cut an Andis. It’s perfect for all-around outlining with straight, clean lines that will give your beard or mustache the dignified look you’ve been yearning for, as well as offering an effective dry-shave experience for those quick morning touch-ups. The trimmer features a close-cutting carbon-steel T-blade to handle the intimate work without leaving behind razor bumps, ingrown hairs, or skin irritation, and it also comes equipped with attachment combs for all-around beard maintenance if you need to maintain your brawny appearance.

Details:

Full-size, barber-approved trimmer

Close-cutting T-blade

Strong blade equals longevity

Great for keeping a clean-cut or short stubble look

Philips Norelco 3000 Series Beard Trimmer

Philips Norelco is so nice, we’re featuring them twice, only this time it’s in the form of a larger beard and stubble trimmer that features self-sharpening DualCut blades for an efficient and even trim backed with durable performance. It sports 10 adjustable length settings in 1mm increments; skin-friendly, rounded blades for added protection against cuts, scratches, and irritation; a detachable head for easy maintenance; and a travel storage pouch. What we like most is its sleek, ergonomic design for easy handling, especially when you’re dealing with those hard-to-reach areas around the neck and cheeks.

Details:

10 adjustable length settings

Skin-friendly, rounded blades

Detachable head for easy cleaning

Travel pouch

Ergonomic design for versatile performance

From our point of view, these are some of the best beard trimmers out there. We think you’ll be satisfied with anyone of these bad boys. If not, in many cases, you should be able to send it right back and try something else. After all, most beard trimmer brands are looking to make their customers happy

