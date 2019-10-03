The Best Beard Oils Reviewed for the Modern Man

Growing a beard, for the most part, is an automated process. Your body does it for you. And, if you’re blessed with highly hirsute genes, your beard might even grow out thick and lush in the exact shape to frame your face.

But that’s definitely not the case for many men, who see their beards grow out patchy and unruly. To tame and manicure that face monster properly, you’re going to need to put in some grooming time. One of the most basic elements in a man’s grooming arsenal? Beard oil.

Beard oil keeps your whiskers soft, staving off unwelcome itchiness and smoothing the hair into an aesthetically presentable condition. No matter the season, we suggest you eschew the big and bushy beard in favor of a neat and trim version and oil can help keep your beard looking its best. You don’t want just any product, though — you want to invest in quality. Behold, the best beard oils.

Best Beard Oil

Kiehl’s Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil

An ideal and effective beard oil begins with nourishing ingredients. Kiehl’s beard oil is the apex of exactly that. With help from a lightweight cocktail of sandalwood, cedarwood, and eucalyptus essential oils, Kiehl’s beard oil leaves a scent reminiscent of early morning hunting trips with your pops. It also utilizes the moisturizing capabilities of pracaxi oil to help tame unruly, coarse facial hair. Just massage a few drops upward into your beard and watch the easily absorbed oil work its magic. Kiehl’s Nourishing Beard Oil is a winner of The Manual Grooming Awards 2019, so you know it’s good.

Other Recommended Beard Oils

Beardbrand Old Money Beard Oil

Although Beardbrand’s Old Money beard oil packs a bit of an eye-opening price tag, you’ll realize your money is well spent once you smell the tantalizingly rich hints of black pepper, oak, and amber. Its scent hints at a lifestyle cloaked in the trio of whiskey, cigars, and leather, but goes one step further by incorporating jojoba, argan, and castor oils to help bearded men maintain shiny and conditioned facial hair. If you like beard oils for their fragrances, Beardbrand’s Old Money boasts the optimal lightweight body so you can apply liberally without worrying about suffocating your stubble.

Martial Vivot Beard and Face Oil

This herbal-smelling beard and face oil from New York men’s hairstylist and salon owner Martial Vivot gets high marks for performing double duty. A soothing blend of hemp oil, vitamin B complex, aloe vera, jojoba oil, olive oil, and a variety of healing plant oils combine to create an invigorating and refreshing product. A little goes a long way with this stuff, so use only two to three drops for your beard and the same for your face.

V76 by Vaughn Beard Oil

Vaughn is a well-known brand in the grooming world, working with the likes of Tom Brady, Richard Gere, and Al Pacino. The line of products is a favorite of ours and the beard oil doesn’t disappoint. Safflower oil prevents dryness and saw palmetto soothes the skin. Plus, the fragrance is a subtle cedar-leathery combo.

Northern Fir Beard Co. Beard Oil

If you’re looking for something with a woodsy scent and effective essential oils to keep those whiskers tight, Austin-based Northern Fir Beard Co. has handcrafted a tempting blend of quality ingredients such as argan, jojoba, and grapeseed oils that is sure to restore skin, soften stubble, and ultimately tame even the coarsest facial hair.

Glyder Miracle Beard Oil

Glyder’s Miracle Beard Oil is inspired by one of Man’s best creations: the Old Fashioned. With notes of Australian sandalwood, bitters, rye, and orange zest, this oil is calming, smells great, and does a damn good job at keeping those face oils in equilibrium. It’s a cocktail of clary sage, pomegranate, and sunflower oil, which results in a formula that is easily absorbed and leaves the greasiness behind the bar.

The Roosevelts Beard Company Yosemite Beard Oil

What do you get when a couple of Eagle Scouts grow up to be in a Southern-raised rock band, then decide to start making their own grooming products and sell them to their fans on tour? The Roosevelts Beard Company and the fantastic, light, naturally scented Yosemite beard oil. Made with jojoba, almond, argan, and other essential oils like eucalyptus, tobacco, rum, and peppermint, this small-batch concoction will leave your beard conditioned and smelling like your grandfather’s old-school barbershop with just a hint of the wild. A portion of all proceeds goes directly to the National Parks Foundation, so you’re doing good while looking it.

The Mailroom Barber Co. Beard Oil

Offered in a trio of manly, refreshing scents — tea tree, pipe tobacco, Appalachia — The Mailroom Barber Co.’s beard oil does adds softness and shine to beard hair, moisturizes skin, and reduces reducing the impact of itchiness or irritation. The Mailroom handcrafts its products out of its South Carolina barbershop with ethically sourced ingredients. This blend includes natural castor oil for restoring moisture, almond oil to decrease healing time for irritated skin, and the anti-aging properties of grapeseed oil.

Stubble & ‘Stache Beard Oil

Not only does this blend of sunflower, jojoba, and hemp oils soothe and hydrate skin, but is also encourages thick and healthier beard growth. It plays host to a subtle rosemary and eucalyptus scent that will evoke the journey of a late summer hike through the Sequoia forests of Northern California, while helping your facial hair grow and appear as strong as the world’s largest trees.

Proraso Beard Oil

If you’re going to trust a brand to keep your beard in check, you could do worse than a century-old Italian barbershop. Any of Proraso’s beard oils will tame even the most untamable facial hair.

Bossman Beard Oil

Bossman Beard Oil is a great value grab, but don’t be fooled by it’s too good to be true merit. Dubbed the world’s first jelly beard oil, this conditioning oil boasts a thicker, jam-like viscosity that builds a strong bond between your hair follicles and skin pores that stimulates beard growth for a fuller beard appearance. It plays host to a long-lasting rich, masculine scent of bergamot, patchouli, and frankincense that is aided by the blend’s increased viscosity because it doesn’t dry out as fast as most lightweight oils.

Beardoholic Beard Oil

Even though Beardoholic’s beard oil is only offered in a 1-ounce bottle, it’s formula is brimming with a plethora of essential oils that work hard to keep your face oils in equilibrium, stimulate new beard growth, and effectively eliminate beardruff and irritation. This conditioning cocktail includes a healthy dose of jojoba, castor, and wheat germ oils, among others, while the addition of pine fragrance oil supplies an essence that’s reminiscent of an autumn stroll through a coniferous forest.

The Gentleman’s Beard Oil

At first glance, The Gentleman’s Beard Oil is delivered in refined packaging that mirrors its stark efficacy en route to a more manageable beard. This American-made blend of jojoba, argan, and extra virgin coconut oil is easily absorbed and bring the best out of a man’s beard by applying a hydrating treatment of skin underneath facial hair and acting as a leave-in conditioner to repair split ends and tackle coarse whiskers.

Brickell Men’s Beard Oil

This skin-smoothing concoction from Brickell Men’s is packed with powerful remedies of algae extract, green tea, and vitamin E. Crafted for all skin types, Birckell Men’s beard oil checks off every box on the list for the best beard oils for men, which features anti-inflammatory properties from aloe vera, thirst-quenching argan oil, and an energizing scent of peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender.

Bull & Oak Beard Oil

Bull & Oak’s beard oil hosts more than your average number of carrier oils, which is a reflection of the brand’s devotion to serving modern men with the highest quality products it can. It dons a subtle scent that won’t overpower your cologne, but what it lacks in fragrance it makes up for in nourishing ingredients that reduce the impact of irritants like itchiness and beardruff while adding softness and a youthful appearance. It’s also crafted with ricinoleic and omega-6 fatty acids that promote increased blood circulation and help strengthen hair follicles.

Article last updated by Bryan Holt for product availability.

Editors' Recommendations