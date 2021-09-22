How to Make an Old Fashioned the Right Way

For many bartenders and drinkers alike, the Old Fashioned holds a special place in their collective heart. If we were ever reduced to a single cocktail on the menu — heaven forbid — we’d still do just fine if this classic whiskey drink was it. Frankly, it’s a tried and true cocktail worthy of its legacy and colossal popularity.

Brooks Reitz is the founder of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. He also runs Leon’s Oyster Shop and Little Little Jack’s Tavern, among other ventures. With a classic drink like this, it can be easy to overlook the subtleties. “I think the biggest miss with most Old Fashioned recipes is not using enough bitters,” Reitz says. “They are really the tie that binds the whole thing, and you really want that spice on the backend to bring everything home.”

The understated beauty built into the Old Fashioned is the relatively few but incredibly complementary ingredients. It’s essentially bourbon, orange, bitters, and some element of sweetness or sugar.

Many recipes call for a sugar cube but Reitz prefers an approach that leads to a more integrated finished product. “When I was first learning to bartend we would always start with a sugar cube instead of syrup, but I find that the syrup allows for the sweetness to be more fully incorporated. The cube is tough to fully dissolve and usually leaves the last few sips too sweet,” he says.

Similar recipes also call for muddling, or similar. Yet, in a quest for a more refined version of the drink, Reitz opts for a different direction. “I’m not a fan of crushing the cherry and the orange — I think it muddies the drink,” he says. “The recipe I’ve provided gives a cleaner, fresher version of the drink, and I think the overall effect is more elegant and more delicious.”

Unbeknownst to many, some early versions of the drink called for brandy instead of whiskey. And while we’re on the topic of history, let’s settle the score — the Old Fashioned glass (also dubbed a rocks glass) actually predates the drink. While Kentucky claims to be the birthplace of the drink in the late 19th century, it likely came about elsewhere just prior. Bartenders in Chicago and New York were mixing up formative versions of the drink early on. But as the unofficial bourbon capital of the world, it’s easy to see why Kentucky has made quite a home for the drink.

Old Fashioned

This recipe from Reitz calls on his line of bar ingredients, namely citrus bitters and the deeper, whiskey-friendly flavors provided by demerara. Note that you’re adding ice twice, first with the ingredients as you stir, and again with the finished cocktail. Go with a large cube or sphere to keep the cocktail from diluting too abruptly. If you’re looking to go against the grain a bit, swap out the bourbon for a nice aged rum.

2 ounces bourbon (Reitz likes Weller)

.25 ounces Jack Rudy Demerara Syrup

6 drops Jack Rudy Aromatic Bitters

6 drops Jack Rudy Orange Bitters

Method: Add ice, stir well, and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a cocktail cherry and a large peel of orange.

