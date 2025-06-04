Learn to love cognac with these beginner-friendly cocktail recipes

The flat white coffee is undoubtedly one of Australia and New Zealand's favorite coffees, but you can still find it in some U.S. coffee shops. The flat white sets itself apart from other drinks like the latte, thanks to its stronger espresso flavor and velvety microfoamed milk on top without any froth.

The drink is made with one part espresso to two parts steamed milk, giving it a creamy and delicious taste. But how does this translate into an iced drink? An iced flat white is rare, but it's a must-order when you find it. Recently, the iced flat white has become my latest obsession. Especially when making it at home with my De'Longhi Rivelia, which is so fun. For me, it has a strong enough espresso flavor with the right level of creaminess. Here's what to know about the iced flat white and how to make one at home.