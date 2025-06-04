Learn to love cognac with these beginner-friendly cocktail recipes

Cognac is one of those spirits which you’ve heard of but even the experienced bartender might not be so familiar with. Though it has a fancy reputation, you needn’t be scared of mixing cognac into cocktails, as its intense and rich flavors work well to easily elevate even simple mixed drinks into something special.
As today is National Cognac Day, below we have two recipes to share which make use both Courvoisier, a premium French coganc, and Grand Marnier, a cognac and orange liqueur, that can ease you into the delicious world of this classic French spirit.
Courvoisier + Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Courvoisier VS
- .75 parts Lemon Juice
- .5 parts Simple Syrup
- Top with soda
Method:
Shake all ingredients except for soda into a Collins glass. Top with soda and garnish with lemon wheel
The Grand Margarita
Ingredients:
- 0.75 Parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
- 1.5 Parts Tequila
- 0.75 Parts Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.25 Parts Agave Nectar
- Lime Wheel Garnish & Salt (Optional)
Method:
- Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt.
- Cut a lime in half at the width, and rub around half the rim of the margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves as a finishing garnish.
- Holding glass upside down dip the wet rim delicately into the salt.
- Pour the ingredients into a shaker, add ice to both the glass and the shaker. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain the drink into the glass, and place the garnish onto the rim.