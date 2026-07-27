Porter Road brings elevated Nashville BBQ flavor home with new pulled pork

When spending the day with your smoker isn’t an option, Porter Road still has us covered. This popular meat brand just dropped a new, ready-to-eat, fully cooked pulled pork bringing classic Nashville BBQ flavor to your home. Made with pasture-raised pork and perfectly seasoned with a signature blend before being slowly smoked over hickory – all you need to do is heat and serve to enjoy classic BBQ at your home (even on the busiest of days). Whether enjoyed on it’s own, piled high on a brioche bun, spooned into taco shells on a Tuesday or atop a massive plate of nachos, there’s endless ways to enjoy this savory new pulled pork.

Available now direct from Porter Road, each 1 lb, frozen package is priced at $22. Each package of frozen pulled pork is seasoned with a spice blend that includes smoked salt, black pepper, white pepper, brown sugar, onion powder, sweep paprika, garlic powder, cayenne, chili powder, and dried bay leaf. To enjoy, after thawing pork in the fridge, bring a pot of water to a simmer and place the sealed package of pork in the water bath. Simmer for 20-25 minutes until warmed through. Remove from the water, open the package and empty into a bowl. Fluff the pork with a fork and enjoy.





“We know our customers have been hungry for this so we are beyond excited to be offering our first fully cooked, ready-to-eat product. This didn’t happen overnight either – we’ve been dialing in this recipe since the early days of our Nashville butcher shop. We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality ingredients to elevate any meal and are using the same quality pasture-raised pork here, hickory smoked and seasoned with our proprietary blend,” says Chris Roach, CEO of Porter Road.

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“We made this for the nights when ‘what’s for dinner’ needs an answer fast. Not everyone has eight hours to stand next to a smoker, and that’s exactly who this is for. Thaw it, drop the sealed pack in a simmering pot for about 20 minutes, fluff with a fork, and you’re done. It’s the ultimate dinner cheat code,” he shares.

