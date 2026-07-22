De’Longhi unveils Magnifica Duo, a one-touch coffeehouse experience

De’Longhi, a leading brand in the espresso and home-coffee brewing industry, has spent more than 50 years combining sleek Italian design, thoughtful innovation and exceptional craftsmanship to elevate coffee at home. Having tried many of their products over the years, there’s one thing you can always count on this brand for: Innovation. Today, the company has just dropped another sleek espresso machine to its lineup: The Magnifica Duo. This newest addition to its iconic Magnifica line and the latest evolution of one of De’Longhi’s most celebrated automatic espresso platforms.

The Magnifica Duo builds on the legacy of the brand, featuring a one-touch coffeehouse experience with two dedicated milk carafes, De’Longhi’s LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies, Magnifica Duo makes it effortless to craft everything from classic cappuccinos and silky lattes to refreshing iced coffee creations, alongside authentic espresso, drip coffee and cold brew, all at the touch of a button.

De’Longhi Magnifica Duo features

“Coffee today is more personal than ever. Consumers are looking for the ability to enjoy café-style beverages that fit every moment, whether that’s a warm cappuccino in the morning, an iced latte in the afternoon or a cold brew later in the day,” said Eliza Woolston Sheffield, President of De’Longhi North America. “Magnifica Duo was designed for that flexibility, pairing De’Longhi’s signature LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies with dedicated hot and cold milk carafes so coffee lovers can effortlessly create café-quality beverages for every occasion.”



Key Features

One Machine, Two Milk Experiences: Unlike traditional automatic coffee machines, Magnifica Duo features dedicated Hot and Cool milk carafes, giving consumers the flexibility to create both classic hot espresso drinks and modern iced coffeehouse favorites with the ideal milk texture every time.

Unlike traditional automatic coffee machines, Magnifica Duo features dedicated Hot and Cool milk carafes, giving consumers the flexibility to create both classic hot espresso drinks and modern iced coffeehouse favorites with the ideal milk texture every time. 20 Preset Hot & Iced Recipes

3 Dedicated Brewing Technologies: Separate extraction methods deliver authentic espresso, true drip coffee and smooth cold brew.

Separate extraction methods deliver authentic espresso, true drip coffee and smooth cold brew. LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies: Create perfectly textured hot microfoam for classic favorites like cappuccinos and lattes, or refreshing cold foam for iced lattes and cold coffee drinks. Magnifica Duo includes two dedicated milk carafes, allowing consumers to easily switch between hot and cold milk experiences.

Create perfectly textured hot microfoam for classic favorites like cappuccinos and lattes, or refreshing cold foam for iced lattes and cold coffee drinks. Magnifica Duo includes two dedicated milk carafes, allowing consumers to easily switch between hot and cold milk experiences. Cold Brew in Under Three Minutes: Proprietary Cold Extraction Technology recreates the sweetness and aroma of a traditional 12-hour steep in minutes.

Proprietary Cold Extraction Technology recreates the sweetness and aroma of a traditional 12-hour steep in minutes. Integrated Conical Burr Grinder: Thirteen adjustable grind settings ensure fresh, precise grinding for every cup.

What to look forward to on the Magnifica Duo

The Magnifica Duo is now available in the United States for $999.95 on DeLonghi.com and at major retailers nationwide. As a big De’Longhi fan, I can see this model becoming a best-seller for its convenience and easy cafe-inspired experience. In a world where today’s coffee drinkers demand more than ever, it’s nice that this model offers many of the upgraded features of more expensive models like the Eletta and Rivelia but at a lower price point.