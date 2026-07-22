Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila is launching a boozy ice cream for National Tequila Day

National Tequila is here. It’s the perfect day for shots of Blanco tequila with salt and lime or a Margarita or three. Also, since it takes place in July, it’s the perfect time for some tequila-infused ice cream. It seems like just a dream, right? Thanks to a partnership between Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila and boozy ice cream brand Tipsy Scoop, that dream is officially a reality.

Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream

Just in time for the heat of July and National Tequila Day, Pantalones Organic Tequila and Tipsy Scoop are releasing Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream. This limited-edition ice cream will be available beginning July 22 and is made with fresh peach ice cream infused with Pantalones Organic Tequila and tangy lime. According to the brand, the result is a creamy, sweet, lightly tart, tequila-forward ice cream guaranteed to cool you off on the hottest summer days.

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“Most margaritas are served on the rocks. This summer, we’re deciding to serve ours by the scoop,” Persia Tatar, CMO of Pantalones Organic Tequila, says.

“National Tequila Day is one of our favorite holidays, so partnering with Tipsy Scoop to turn a summer margarita into ice cream felt like a no-brainer. It’s fun, unexpected, and proof that tequila belongs in more places than just your glass.”

But this isn’t the only collaboration between the two. Later this summer, Tipsy Scoop will release Pantalones Dallas Margarita Sorbet exclusively at the chain’s new Dallas Barlour. This dairy-free, vegan frozen treat was inspired by the Texas Margarita and features a citrus sorbet infused with Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice. The result is a boozy, tart, fresh dessert that tastes like a classic Margarita in sorbet form.

“We love transforming iconic cocktails into unforgettable frozen desserts, and margaritas have always been a customer favorite,” Melissa Tavss, Tipsy Scoop founder and CEO, says.

“Partnering with Pantalones Organic Tequila allowed us to create a flavor that captures everything people love about a refreshing tequila cocktail in a fun, scoopable format.”

Where can I buy it?

The limited-edition Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream will be available starting on July 22 through August at all Tipsy Scoop Barlours. A scoop will set you back $8.50 and a pint will be $16. It can also be ordered as a four-pint package from Goldbelly for $109.95. When it releases later this summer, the Pantalones Dallas Margarita Sorbet will be a permanent menu offering at the Dallas Barlour, where you will be able to purchase a scoop for $8.50 or a pint for $16 in-store only.