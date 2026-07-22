Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink
  3. News

Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila is launching a boozy ice cream for National Tequila Day

What could be better than Margarita ice cream?

By
Pantalones
Pantalones

National Tequila is here. It’s the perfect day for shots of Blanco tequila with salt and lime or a Margarita or three. Also, since it takes place in July, it’s the perfect time for some tequila-infused ice cream. It seems like just a dream, right? Thanks to a partnership between Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila and boozy ice cream brand Tipsy Scoop, that dream is officially a reality.

Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream

Pantalones
Pantalones

Just in time for the heat of July and National Tequila Day, Pantalones Organic Tequila and Tipsy Scoop are releasing Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream. This limited-edition ice cream will be available beginning July 22 and is made with fresh peach ice cream infused with Pantalones Organic Tequila and tangy lime. According to the brand, the result is a creamy, sweet, lightly tart, tequila-forward ice cream guaranteed to cool you off on the hottest summer days.  

Recommended Videos

“Most margaritas are served on the rocks. This summer, we’re deciding to serve ours by the scoop,” Persia Tatar, CMO of Pantalones Organic Tequila, says.

“National Tequila Day is one of our favorite holidays, so partnering with Tipsy Scoop to turn a summer margarita into ice cream felt like a no-brainer. It’s fun, unexpected, and proof that tequila belongs in more places than just your glass.”

But this isn’t the only collaboration between the two. Later this summer, Tipsy Scoop will release Pantalones Dallas Margarita Sorbet exclusively at the chain’s new Dallas Barlour. This dairy-free, vegan frozen treat was inspired by the Texas Margarita and features a citrus sorbet infused with Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice. The result is a boozy, tart, fresh dessert that tastes like a classic Margarita in sorbet form.

“We love transforming iconic cocktails into unforgettable frozen desserts, and margaritas have always been a customer favorite,” Melissa Tavss, Tipsy Scoop founder and CEO, says.

“Partnering with Pantalones Organic Tequila allowed us to create a flavor that captures everything people love about a refreshing tequila cocktail in a fun, scoopable format.”

Where can I buy it?

Pantalones
Pantalones

The limited-edition Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream will be available starting on July 22 through August at all Tipsy Scoop Barlours. A scoop will set you back $8.50 and a pint will be $16. It can also be ordered as a four-pint package from Goldbelly for $109.95. When it releases later this summer, the Pantalones Dallas Margarita Sorbet will be a permanent menu offering at the Dallas Barlour, where you will be able to purchase a scoop for $8.50 or a pint for $16 in-store only.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He’s been writing professional Read Full Bio
Topics
Food & Drink
Goose Island just revealed its 2026 Bourbon County Stout lineup — six beers, seven barrels
Alcohol, Beer, Beverage

Every Black Friday, Goose Island releases a new family of Bourbon County stouts, and the 2026 lineup runs six beers deep across seven barrel types.

It’s one of the most anticipated releases on the craft beer calendar. The Chicago brewery effectively invented the style back in 1992, and their annual lineup has been a benchmark for barrel-aged beer ever since.

Read more
Food & Drink
A Green Beret team rode horses into Afghanistan in 2001. Now they’ve opened one of Kentucky’s biggest distilleries.
Architecture, Building, Distillery

An incredible number of distillery tours somehow all offer a version of the same story: a family recipe, a copper still, a founder who bet it all. Horse Soldier Farms tells a very different one.

The men behind it were among the first U.S. Special Forces into Afghanistan after 9/11, riding into the mountains on horseback because of the terrain. Their story was so wild it became a movie (12 Strong, with Chris Hemsworth) and eventually a bronze statue at Ground Zero.

Read more
Food & Drink
De’Longhi unveils Magnifica Duo, a one-touch coffeehouse experience
De'Longhi

De’Longhi, a leading brand in the espresso and home-coffee brewing industry, has spent more than 50 years combining sleek Italian design, thoughtful innovation and exceptional craftsmanship to elevate coffee at home. Having tried many of their products over the years, there’s one thing you can always count on this brand for: Innovation. Today, the company has just dropped another sleek espresso machine to its lineup: The Magnifica Duo. This newest addition to its iconic Magnifica line and the latest evolution of one of De’Longhi’s most celebrated automatic espresso platforms.

The Magnifica Duo builds on the legacy of the brand, featuring a one-touch coffeehouse experience with two dedicated milk carafes, De’Longhi’s LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies, Magnifica Duo makes it effortless to craft everything from classic cappuccinos and silky lattes to refreshing iced coffee creations, alongside authentic espresso, drip coffee and cold brew, all at the touch of a button. 

Read more