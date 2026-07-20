Yellowstone Bourbon is releasing a limited edition whiskey finished in port wine casks

Yellowstone National Park is one of America’s most popular parks. At more than 2 million acres, it’s home to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs, and countless elk, bears, and massive bison. Recently, Yellowstone Bourbon announced the release of a unique new expression: Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026.

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026

The 11th release in its annual Limited Edition series, Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026, was created by Master Distiller Stephen Beam. This blend of 7- and 14-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons is finished in Ruby and Tawny Port casks, then married and bottled at a potent 101-proof.

Recommended Videos

This year’s release was inspired by the iconic Grand Canyon of Yellowstone National Park, a 20-mile-long, 1,200-foot-deep gorge that was carved by the Yellowstone River. The idea of the differing landscapes made Beam finish the two bourbons in separate casks before blending them together. The brand says that the Ruby Port was used to evoke the bright sunset in the canyon, and the Tawny Port to evoke the dark shadows of the valley below.

According to Yellowstone, the result is a complex, nuanced whiskey that begins with aromas of charred oak, blackberries, plums, and piloncillo. Sipping it reveals flavors like caramelized sugar, dried fruits, and dark chocolate. The finish is long, lingering, and warm, ending with a blend of dark chocolate, candied nuts, and just a wisp of clove.

“Every Yellowstone bottle is inspired by the park, and this year I kept coming back to the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone National Park,” Beam says.

“The way the sunlight moves across the canyon transforms what you see from moment to moment. Using Ruby and Tawny Port casks allowed me to capture that contrast and translate it into a bourbon that feels dynamic and complete.”

Where can I buy it?

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026 is available for purchase at the Limestone Branch Distillery Visitor’s Center and will be available at select whiskey retailers throughout the US this August for the suggested retail price of $99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Yellowstone Bourbon, visit yellowstonebourbon.com.