Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink
  3. News

Yellowstone Bourbon is releasing a limited edition whiskey finished in port wine casks

If you enjoy port-finished whiskeys, you'll love this new release

By
Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026
Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park is one of America’s most popular parks. At more than 2 million acres, it’s home to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs, and countless elk, bears, and massive bison. Recently, Yellowstone Bourbon announced the release of a unique new expression: Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026.

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026
Yellowstone

The 11th release in its annual Limited Edition series, Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026, was created by Master Distiller Stephen Beam. This blend of 7- and 14-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons is finished in Ruby and Tawny Port casks, then married and bottled at a potent 101-proof.

Recommended Videos

This year’s release was inspired by the iconic Grand Canyon of Yellowstone National Park, a 20-mile-long, 1,200-foot-deep gorge that was carved by the Yellowstone River. The idea of the differing landscapes made Beam finish the two bourbons in separate casks before blending them together. The brand says that the Ruby Port was used to evoke the bright sunset in the canyon, and the Tawny Port to evoke the dark shadows of the valley below.

According to Yellowstone, the result is a complex, nuanced whiskey that begins with aromas of charred oak, blackberries, plums, and piloncillo. Sipping it reveals flavors like caramelized sugar, dried fruits, and dark chocolate. The finish is long, lingering, and warm, ending with a blend of dark chocolate, candied nuts, and just a wisp of clove.

“Every Yellowstone bottle is inspired by the park, and this year I kept coming back to the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone National Park,” Beam says.

“The way the sunlight moves across the canyon transforms what you see from moment to moment. Using Ruby and Tawny Port casks allowed me to capture that contrast and translate it into a bourbon that feels dynamic and complete.”

Where can I buy it?

Yellowstone Whiskey
Yellowstone Whiskey

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026 is available for purchase at the Limestone Branch Distillery Visitor’s Center and will be available at select whiskey retailers throughout the US this August for the suggested retail price of $99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Yellowstone Bourbon, visit yellowstonebourbon.com.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics
De’Longhi unveils Magnifica Duo, a one-touch coffeehouse experience
De'Longhi Magnifica Duo brings café-style espresso drinks to your kitchen
De'Longhi

De’Longhi, a leading brand in the espresso and home-coffee brewing industry, has spent more than 50 years combining sleek Italian design, thoughtful innovation and exceptional craftsmanship to elevate coffee at home. Having tried many of their products over the years, there's one thing you can always count on this brand for: Innovation. Today, the company has just dropped another sleek espresso machine to its lineup: The Magnifica Duo. This newest addition to its iconic Magnifica line and the latest evolution of one of De'Longhi's most celebrated automatic espresso platforms.

The Magnifica Duo builds on the legacy of the brand, featuring a one-touch coffeehouse experience with two dedicated milk carafes, De’Longhi’s LatteCrema™ Hot & Cool Technologies, Magnifica Duo makes it effortless to craft everything from classic cappuccinos and silky lattes to refreshing iced coffee creations, alongside authentic espresso, drip coffee and cold brew, all at the touch of a button. 

Read more
Bunnahabhain is releasing a new, limited-edition single malt whisky in the US
Fans of unpeated Islay single malts will want to purchase this one
Alcohol, Beer, Beverage

If you’re a fan of single malt Scotch whisky, there’s one thing you know for sure. Whiskies from Islay are smoky and peated, right? Well, that’s right and wrong. Generally, single malt whiskies produced on the beloved sheep-filled Inner Hebrides island are made with peat-smoked barley, but not all. While some distilleries carry unpeated single malts, Bunnahabhain specifically crafts unpeated whiskies. And recently, this popular brand announced the release of a new, limited-edition expression.

Bunnahabhain An Cuan Garbh No.1

Read more
Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila is launching a boozy ice cream for National Tequila Day
What could be better than Margarita ice cream?
Pantalones

National Tequila is here. It’s the perfect day for shots of Blanco tequila with salt and lime or a Margarita or three. Also, since it takes place in July, it’s the perfect time for some tequila-infused ice cream. It seems like just a dream, right? Thanks to a partnership between Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila and boozy ice cream brand Tipsy Scoop, that dream is officially a reality.

Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream

Read more