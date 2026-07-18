Elite drip? These new Fireball Whisky sneakers have a built-in flask pocket

The Louisville, Kentucky-based brand behind the world’s top-selling shot released Fireball Sneaks on July 15. Of course they did.

Quick explainer, because nobody asked for this: the Stash Flask is a new product from Fireball, a flat, resealable 200ml pouch that holds up to four shots of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. (Think a juice pouch, but for whisky.)

The Fireball Sneaks are the delivery system.

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They’re limited-edition black-and-red high-tops with a custom-cut pocket sewn into the tongue, sized exactly to hold one Stash Flask. Unzip the laces, and there’s your contraband compartment. Flame detailing on the outside, shot pouch on the inside.

The drop happens Friday, July 24, at 9 a.m. CST; it’s a sweepstakes, not a straight sale. Entries are open for one hour, then 50 winners get randomly selected and invited to buy a bundle for $25 plus shipping.

Each bundle comes with the sneakers, one 66-proof Stash Flask, an extra pair of yellow laces, and a drawstring bag. Miss the drop, and the Stash Flask is still available solo at retailers nationwide for $3.99, in 42- and 66-proof versions.

Fire-ballin’

Credit where it’s due, this is a smarter bit of design than the concept has any right to be. Most drink brands try apparel and end up slapping a logo on a hoodie.

Fireball actually solved a problem nobody asked them to solve — where do you stash a flask when you’re not carrying a bag — and hid the solution in plain sight. Given what we know about Fireball, it fits the brand completely.

Sneakers with a flask pocket track perfectly with that resume, thought whether 50 lottery winners counts as a real drop or a rounding error is a fair question.

Also, this may be a hot take, but I think the sneakers actually look pretty good (though our friendly neighborhood style guru might disagree). Fireball probably isn’t too worried either way.

Where to Buy It

Entry opens Friday, July 24, at 9 a.m. CST via Flaviar at FireballSneaks.com, with a one-hour window before 50 winners get randomly selected and invited to buy the $25 bundle, plus shipping.

No entry, no guaranteed shoes — this one’s a lottery, not a sale. The standalone Stash Flask, however, is already on shelves nationwide for $3.99.