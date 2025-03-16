Yellowstone Bourbon is launching Small Batch 107

Table of Contents Table of Contents Yellowstone Bourbon Small Batch 107 Where can I buy it?

Yellowstone Bourbon is a historical brand with over 150 years of distilling tradition. To pay tribute to this long whiskey-making heritage, Master Distiller Stephen Beam and his team launched the newest permanent addition to its line of award-winning whiskeys.

Yellowstone Bourbon Small Batch 107

The only whiskey in the portfolio with an age statement, Small Batch 107 was matured for six years. As the name suggests, it carries a 107-proof. It’s also a non-chill-filtered whiskey, creating a more nuanced, balanced expression.

According to Yellowstone Bourbon, the result is a memorable, multi-layered whiskey with flavors like caramel, vanilla, chocolate, and oak on the nose and a mix of caramel, oak, honey, and cherry on the palate.

“Yellowstone was the top-selling whiskey in Kentucky in the 1960s, and at the time, it was bottled at six years old,” said Beam. “I wanted to bring back that tradition and offer a product with a clear age statement, and the perfect entry level proof point at 107. This is a long time coming. We’ve had great success with special finishes but never had an age-stated product before Small Batch.”

He added, “The higher proof brings out more flavors, and by non-chill filtering Small Batch we created a much more full-bodied product than a lower-proof chill filtered bourbon,” said Beam. “It’s the perfect addition to our family of offerings. Small Batch delivers on our heritage and tradition, bringing back memories of Yellowstone’s history, while also representing a natural progression in elevating the portfolio.”

Where can I buy it?

Yellowstone Small Batch 107 is currently available nationwide at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $44.99 per 750ml bottle.