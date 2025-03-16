 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Yellowstone Bourbon is launching Small Batch 107

Yellowstone Small Batch 107 is the newest permanent expression

By
Yellowstone Bourbon
Yellowstone Bourbon

Yellowstone Bourbon is a historical brand with over 150 years of distilling tradition. To pay tribute to this long whiskey-making heritage, Master Distiller Stephen Beam and his team launched the newest permanent addition to its line of award-winning whiskeys.

Yellowstone Bourbon Small Batch 107

Yellowstone Bourbon
Yellowstone Bourbon

The only whiskey in the portfolio with an age statement, Small Batch 107 was matured for six years. As the name suggests, it carries a 107-proof. It’s also a non-chill-filtered whiskey, creating a more nuanced, balanced expression.

Recommended Videos

According to Yellowstone Bourbon, the result is a memorable, multi-layered whiskey with flavors like caramel, vanilla, chocolate, and oak on the nose and a mix of caramel, oak, honey, and cherry on the palate.

Related

“Yellowstone was the top-selling whiskey in Kentucky in the 1960s, and at the time, it was bottled at six years old,” said Beam. “I wanted to bring back that tradition and offer a product with a clear age statement, and the perfect entry level proof point at 107. This is a long time coming. We’ve had great success with special finishes but never had an age-stated product before Small Batch.”

He added, “The higher proof brings out more flavors, and by non-chill filtering Small Batch we created a much more full-bodied product than a lower-proof chill filtered bourbon,” said Beam. “It’s the perfect addition to our family of offerings. Small Batch delivers on our heritage and tradition, bringing back memories of Yellowstone’s history, while also representing a natural progression in elevating the portfolio.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Robin Canfield / Unsplash

Yellowstone Small Batch 107 is currently available nationwide at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $44.99 per 750ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Shake up your St. Patrick’s Day with a Jameson mai tai twist
A tiki drink given the Irish treatment
Mai tai

St. Patrick's Day is on the horizon, so look out for the green beer and NCAA Tournament brackets. We love the traditions based around this springtime holiday, but — like a good cocktail — we also like to shake things up. This year, try something new with an Irish twist on a tiki classic.

Naturally, we reached out to some quality mixologists for inspiration. And not just any cocktail crafters. We chatted with Three Dots and a Dash, one of the very best American bars. The Chicago institution makes some of the best tiki drinks you'll likely ever taste.

Read more
Garrison Brothers Distillery is relaunching its Texas honey-infused Cognac-finished bourbon
Garrison Brothers is relaunching its popular Lady Bird bourbon
Garrison Brothers

If you're a whiskey drinker but only stick to Kentucky-made bourbons, you're missing out on some fantastic whiskeys from states nationwide. A case in point is Hye, Texas' Garrison Brothers. Not only does this popular brand make a slew of award-winning flagship whiskeys, but it also releases memorable limited releases. This includes the re-release of its award-winning Lady Bird.
Garrison Brothers Lady Bird

First released in 2023, Lady Bird is named for Lady Bird Johnson and her commitment to the environment and the wildflowers native to the Lone Star state. It starts as the brand's popular Small Batch Bourbon, which has already matured for four years in new white American oak barrels. It's then infused with Burleson's Texas Wildflower Honey for another eight to nine months before being transferred to French Cognac XO casks for another three years.

Read more
Cedar Ridge Distillery is launching two new limited-edition whiskeys
Iowa's Cedar Ridge is releasing a pair of finished whiskeys
Cedar Ridge Distillery

If you don’t know about Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery by now, you must not be paying much attention to the whiskey world. This award-winning distillery was founded in 2005 by Jeff Quint. Somehow, there hadn’t been a licensed distillery in the number one corn-producing state in the US since Prohibition.

It’s well-known for its flagship whiskeys, which include Cedar Ridge Straight Bourbon, The Quintessential American Single Malt Whiskey, and Cedar Ridge Wheat Whiskey (among others). It’s also known for its collaborations, partner products, special releases, and limited releases. Recently, the iconic brand added to the latter list of whiskeys with the launch of two new limited-edition whiskeys.
The new port cask finished whiskeys

Read more