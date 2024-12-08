 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Westward Whiskey is releasing an Oloroso cask whiskey

This single malt whiskey gets a secondart maturation in sherry casks from Jerez, Spain

By
Westward Whiskey
Westward Whiskey

If you pay attention to the American single malt whiskey landscape, you’ve seen a number of brands and expressions pop up in the last few years. But Portland, Oregon’s Westward Whiskey has been crafting award-winning (including Westward Whiskey Original, Westward Whiskey Stout Cask, and more) since it opened its doors in 2004.

This iconic whiskey distillery is heading into 2025 with a bang. Its final club release of 2024 is Westward Whiskey Oloroso Sherry Cask.

Recommended Videos

Westward Whiskey Oloroso Sherry Cask

Westward Whiskey
Westward Whiskey

This 90-proof American single malt whiskey was distilled in a double pot still and aged in heavily toasted and lightly charred American Oak barrels before spending two years secondary maturing in French oak barrels that were initially used to mature sherry in Spain’s Jerez region in Andalusia (hence the name).

Related

If you’re a fan of the popular sherry-finished (and aged) single malt Scotch whiskies from brands like The Macallan, Aberlour, and Glendronach, you’ll love the sherry sweetness the secondary maturation brings to an already remarkable single malt whisky.

This mix of Oregan creativity and traditional Spanish craftsmanship makes for a memorable, complex 90-proof whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of orchard fruits, orange peel, floral notes, melon, and beeswax. The palate is a mix of vanilla custard, apple blossom, crushed mint, raisins, dates, and honeyed figs. The finish contains stewed fruits, vanilla cream, pears, rich malt, and toffee sweetness.

Where can I buy it?

Pouring a glass of whiskey
wiratgasem / Getty Images

If you want to purchase a bottle of this limited-edition expression, you’ll first have to become a Westward’s Whiskey Club member. This expression is available for club members only for $99.99 on the distillery’s website.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Blue Run Spirits is releasing a limited-edition holiday bourbon
Blue Run Ember

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an award-winning distiller well known for its highly sought-after limited-edition expressions. Its rye whiskeys and bourbons have won numerous awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Ascot Awards, and more. Its newest, soon-to-be highly regarded expression is being released just in time for the holidays.
Blue Run Ember

If you’re anything like us, your after-dinner drink during the holidays is usually a glass of well-made, nuanced whiskey. That’s why we’re so excited to learn about Blue Run Spirits’ new limited-edition bourbon called Ember.

Read more
Woodford Reserve is collaborating to launch a whiskey chocolate bar
Woodford Reserve is launching a Double Oaked chocolate bar
Compartés

For most of us, stocking stuffers consist of random trinkets, novelty socks, toiletries, lip balm, and lottery tickets. Because of this, they aren’t the most exciting part of the holiday season. That said, we didn’t think the perfect stocking stuffer existed until we realized that Woodford Reserve was collaborating with a well-known chocolatier to launch whiskey chocolate bars.

Woodford Reserve teamed up with award-winning Los Angeles-based gourmet chocolate brand Compartés to launch a limited-edition chocolate bar just in time for the holiday season.
Compartés x Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Chocolate bar

Read more
Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years is one of the rarest whiskies the brand has ever released
Johnnie Walker Aged 52 is one of the oldest whiskies ever produced by the brand
Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker is the biggest name in blended Scotch whisky. The brand is well-known for its wide range of expressions, from Johnnie Walker Red to Johnnie Walker Blue and every limited-edition expression in between. This iconic brand is beloved by whisky drinkers all over the globe, so it should come as no surprise that it is launching a one-of-a-kind blended whisky.
Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years

Its newest release isn’t named for a colored label like many of its popular expressions. Instead, it’s called Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years, and it’s one of the oldest and rarest whiskies the brand has ever released. Only 200 bottles of this limited-edition expression are being made available. It features a marriage of Highland single malt and Lowland single grain whiskies from six rare malt whiskies and two grain whiskies from well-known distilleries. Whiskies included come from Cambus, Carsebridge, Glenury Royal, Glenlochy, Dalwhinnie, and more.

Read more